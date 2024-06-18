Visual Data Expands Global Servicing to Singapore and Promotes Simon Constable to COO
Digital Media and Language Services Leader Bolsters Growth Strategy With APAC Presence and Key Leadership AppointmentBURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual Data, a premier provider of end-to-end media supply chain services, with headquarters in Burbank and London, announces its expansion into the Asian-Pacific region with the launch of its newest hub in Singapore. This central location allows the company to serve the vast and diverse Asian market while reinforcing the company’s commitment to bridging the gap between quality and global servicing at scale. Concurrently, industry veteran Simon Constable has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will continue to report to John Trautman, CEO of Visual Data.
The announcement marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s global strategy, following last year’s acquisition of EVA Localization in France, Germany, and Spain. Visual Data has grown steadily since its inception in 1995, gaining further traction in the expansion of global servicing after partnering with Endeavour Capitol in 2020. The decision to establish a foothold in Singapore is in response to escalating content production for streaming in Asia, creating greater demand for international production expertise and support across diverse regions and time zones. With Singapore added to its network of global facilities, Visual Data further strengthens its ability to offer fully integrated global servicing with local expertise.
“We recognize the importance of being close to our customers wherever they are, and providing specialized services tailored to their needs when they need them,” said John Trautman, CEO of Visual Data. “With our new location in Singapore, we provide local expert talent for productions across Asia, while giving our global clients access to services across any time zone.”
Trautman continues, “as we navigate this next phase of our global strategy, I’m thrilled to promote Simon Constable as COO to oversee our global operations. We share a clear vision, and I’m confident that with his stewardship we will continue to grow our end-to-end services on a global scale.”
With over 25 years of experience, Simon Constable brings a rich and diverse background encompassing nearly every aspect of the digital media supply chain and content localization. As Executive Vice President, Global Language Services, Constable has propelled Visual Data’s worldwide access and localization business forward, driving advances in dubbing, subtitling, captioning, audio description, and metadata for international distribution. In his new capacity as COO, Constable will spearhead global operations across media services, language services, and localization, focusing on strategic growth, process automation, and innovation throughout the media supply chain.
“I am honored to take on this new role as we further advance our follow-the-sun strategy,” said Constable. “Our presence in Singapore marks another exciting step in our mission to provide a robust and relevant integrated global infrastructure, and I look forward to leveraging that momentum as we continue to deliver even greater depth and breadth of end-to-end digital media and localization services in key territories.”
About Visual Data
Visual Data is a leading provider of end-to-end digital media supply chain and language services with locations worldwide. For over 28 years, the company has supplied award-winning localization, content packaging and distribution, content management, and mastering services that enable production companies to deliver premium content anywhere in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Visual Data is committed to delivering high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of its diverse global clientele. For more information, visit www.visualdatamedia.com.
Lacie Romano
Visual Data
