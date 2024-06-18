Video Surveillance Systems Market to Reach US$ 213 Billion by 2032 at a 13.7% CAGR

The robust expansion of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector on a global scale is fostering a promising landscape for the market.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Video Surveillance Systems Market Report by System Type (Analog Surveillance, IP Surveillance, Hybrid Surveillance), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Commercial, Military and Defense, Infrastructure, Residential, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small Scale Enterprise, Medium Scale Enterprise, Large Scale Enterprise), Customer Type (B2B, B2C), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

Video Surveillance Systems Market Overview:

The global video surveillance systems market size reached US$ 65.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, it will reach US$ 213.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Video Surveillance Systems Industry:

• Increasing Security Concerns:

The modern landscape of security is increasingly complicated by various threats such as terrorism, crime, and vandalism. This complex threat environment increasing the demand for sophisticated surveillance systems across different sectors, including government installations, commercial spaces, and residential areas. Additionally, stakeholders are actively seeking solutions that can preemptively identify and mitigate risks, enhancing public safety and asset protection. Along with this, the integration of advanced surveillance systems aids in the swift identification of potential threats, and the coordination of prompt responses minimizes the impact of such incidents. As security concerns grow globally, the reliance on comprehensive surveillance technologies becomes imperative, driving significant investment and adoption across various industries.

• Technological Advancements:

Technological progress in surveillance technology is dramatically transforming the capabilities of security systems. Modern cameras now boast high-resolution imaging, superior low-light performance, and expansive fields of view, enabling clearer and more actionable footage. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms has revolutionized how surveillance data is processed and interpreted. These technologies enable real-time analytics, facial recognition, and behavior analysis, making surveillance systems tools for recording and active components of security enforcement. Along with this, the continuous evolution in technology enhances the effectiveness of security measures and increases operational efficiency, making advanced surveillance systems a cornerstone of modern security strategies.

• Smart City Initiatives:

Urban centers are transforming into smart cities, leveraging technology to enhance the quality of life, ensure public safety, and optimize city operations. Additionally, video surveillance is essential in numerous smart city initiatives, serving as the eyes of urban centers. Moreover, cities can monitor public spaces, manage traffic flow, and coordinate emergency responses efficiently through extensive camera networks integrated with intelligent analytics. This infrastructure supports a proactive approach to urban management, where data collected through surveillance aids in informed decision-making and resource allocation. Along with this, the growth in smart city projects is resulting in the expansion of the surveillance market, as cities continue to invest in these technologies to meet the challenges of urbanization and ensure sustainable development across the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)

• Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

• Eagle Eye Networks Inc.

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Infinova Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Qognify Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Sony Group Corporation

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Video Surveillance Systems Market Report Segmentation:

By System Type:

• Analog Surveillance

• IP Surveillance

• Hybrid Surveillance

Analog surveillance represents the largest segment due to its widespread adoption and lower cost compared to digital alternatives.

By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Hardware accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising demand for cameras, monitors, and storage devices.

By Application:

• Commercial

• Military and Defense

• Infrastructure

• Residential

• Others

Commercial applications dominate the market growth due to the increasing security needs in businesses and public spaces.

By Enterprise Size:

• Small Scale Enterprise

• Medium Scale Enterprise

• Large Scale Enterprise

Large-scale enterprises hold the largest market share, investing heavily in comprehensive surveillance systems.

By Customer Type:

• B2B

• B2C

The B2B segment dominates the market growth due to the increasing demand from businesses, government agencies, and institutions across the globe.

Regional Insight:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific’s dominance in the video surveillance systems market is attributed to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing security concerns.

Global Video Surveillance Systems Market Trends:

At present, several stringent regulations mandating surveillance in public places, transportation hubs, and commercial buildings boost market growth as compliance becomes necessary. Additionally, video surveillance systems are integrated with IoT devices and smart city infrastructure, enhancing overall security and operational efficiency. Moreover, with the proliferation of surveillance data, there is a growing focus on cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information from breaches and unauthorized access. Along with this, the decreasing costs of cameras, storage, and networking equipment make video surveillance systems more affordable for numerous applications, including residential and small business sectors.

