Surgical Scissors Market Forecasted to Hit $436.70 Million by 2027 Precision in Progress

Surge in geriatric populations that suffer from chronic diseases drive the global surgical scissors market.

Growth of the surgical scissors market is attributed to rise in number of surgical procedures across the globe.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟑𝟑𝟏.𝟒𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟑𝟔.𝟕𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁-

Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in geriatric population, and growth in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global surgical scissors market. However, risk of surgery-associated infection curtails down the growth to certain extent. Moreover, untapped market in developing regions offers a number of lucrative opportunities for the market players.



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗰𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳-

Based on type, the reusable surgical scissors segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global surgical scissors market share in 2019. This is due to increase in the percentage of surgical procedures globally, especially for the treatment of chronic diseases. In addition, rise in demand for such advanced surgical techniques and need for minimally-invasive surgical procedures further drive the growth of the segment. However, the disposable surgical scissors segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% by 2027. This is owing to increase in surgical procedures and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘀-

◽ The covid-19 outbreak negatively impacted the market. The industry has undergone several consequences such as disruption in manufacturing processes and supply chain management.

◽ The industry, furthermore, have witnessed declined demand for surgical scissors during the lockdown.

◽ However, governments in various regions are easing off the existing regulations to aid the industries.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱-

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share with more than half of the global surgical scissors market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Greater awareness in hospital staff regarding surgical scissors products, availability of different treatment options, palliative care, and higher affordability drive the growth of the segment. Moreover, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. This is attributed to the fact that the patients undergoing outpatient surgery in these centers attain consistent information regarding the procedure and clearer instructions on how to navigate postoperative pain.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020 declared COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. COVID-19 has affected around 210 countries across the globe. Surgical scissors manufacturing and distributing companies have been affected by COVID-19 to a limited extent, owing to shutdowns in various COVID-19 affected countries and rise in number of surgical scissor manufacturing workers falling ill during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to short supply. Thus, COVID-19 infection has negative impact on surgical scissors market to a limited extent.

𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

The surgical scissors market is segmented into type, application, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into reusable surgical scissors and disposable surgical scissors. On the basis of reusable surgical scissors, it is further bifurcated into material, and model. The material segment is divided into steel, titanium, ceramic, tungsten, and others. The model segment is divided into operating, iris, dissecting, stitch, fine serrated blade, micro scissors, light weight-delicate, and others. On the basis of disposable surgical scissors, it is further bifurcated into steel and plastic.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

◽ By type, the reusable surgical scissors segment held largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

◽ On the basis of application, the gastroenterology segment held largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

◽ According to end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 38.0% of the global surgical scissors market share in 2019, and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, development of the R&D sector, rise in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of healthcare. In addition, surge in focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographical presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to capture high growth opportunities boosts the growth of the market.

