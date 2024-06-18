Digital Cameras and Camcorders Market on the Rise, Projected to Hit $13.00 Billion by 2028 (2024-2033)

Digital Cameras and Camcorders Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital Cameras and Camcorders Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital cameras and camcorders market is projected to grow from $9.03 billion in 2023 to $9.68 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The market size is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $13.00 billion by 2028, driven by the rise of mirrorless cameras, demand for 4K and beyond, content creation, and the growing consumer demand for high-quality visual content.

Social Media Propels Market Growth

The spread of social media platforms is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the digital cameras and camcorders market. Social media platforms enable users to create, share, and interact with content, driving demand for high-quality photos and videos. According to a March 2024 report by Made in CA, 91.3% of Canadians were active social media users at the start of 2023. This trend highlights the importance of digital cameras and camcorders for content creators and influencers.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the digital cameras and camcorders market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Zeiss Group, DJI Technology Co. Ltd., GoPro Inc., Polaroid Corporation, Leica Camera AG, Arri Group, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Ricoh Imaging Company Ltd., Sigma Corporation, Phase One A/S, Victor Hasselblad AB, Yi Technology, Lytro Inc., Insta360, and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

Technological Advancements and Trends

The market is witnessing significant technological advancements, such as AI-driven features, specialized content creation tools, and integration with smart devices. In September 2023, Sony Corporation launched the ZV-1 II, a zoom vlogging camera with an extremely wide angle, designed to provide advanced imaging capabilities for creators of all skill levels. This innovation reflects the industry's focus on enhancing user experience through cutting-edge technology.

Segments:

• By Type: Cameras, Camcorders • By Distribution Channel: Online, E-commerce, Websites, Company-owned websites, Offline, Retailers, Large format stores, Specialty stores • By Application: Amateur, Professional

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Set to Surge

North America was the largest region in the digital cameras and camcorders market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

