App Builder Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

App Builder Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The app builder software market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is set to grow from $2.81 billion in 2023 to $3.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. This expansion can be attributed to the rise of mobile app usage, shortage of skilled developers, demand for rapid prototyping, empowerment of citizen developers, and the overall expansion of the app economy.

The market is expected to continue its impressive growth, reaching $5.94 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.1%. This anticipated growth will be driven by the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), focus on digital transformation, demand for customization and personalization, shift towards remote work and collaboration, and increasing mobile app usage. Key trends include the rise of no-code or low-code platforms, integration of AI and machine learning, expansion of cross-platform development, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) support, and localization and internationalization.

Mobile Device Proliferation Fuels Growth Of The App Builder Software Market

The increasing prevalence of mobile devices is expected to propel the growth of the app builder software market. Mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables, provide a platform for users to access and interact with the software on the go. App builder software often offers mobile applications or mobile-responsive web interfaces, allowing users to create and manage their apps directly from their smartphones or tablets.

For instance, in February 2024, Uswitch Limited reported 71.8 million mobile connections in the UK, surpassing the country's population by 4.2 million. This marked a 3.8% increase from 2021, with expectations that by 2025, 95% of the UK's 68.3 million residents will be using smartphones. The increasing prevalence of mobile devices is driving the growth of the app builder software market.

App Builder Software Market Key Players Introducing Innovative Solutions To Revolutionize The App Builder Software Market

Major companies in the app builder software market are focusing on developing innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for customizable and user-friendly application development. For example, Wix.com Ltd., an Israel-based software company, launched the Branded App By Wix in August 2021.

This no-code app builder enables users to craft native apps effortlessly, bypassing the need for coding, and extends Wix’s user-friendly approach to app creation.

App Builder Software Market Segments:

• Product: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

• Type: Low-Code Development Platforms, No-Code Development Platforms

• Application: Personal Use, Commercial Use, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth

North America was the largest region in the app builder software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the app builder software market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

