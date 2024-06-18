Air Quality Sensors Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $7.47 Billion by 2028

Air Quality Sensors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air quality sensors market has witnessed substantial growth, projected to increase from $4.83 billion in 2023 to $5.27 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth in recent years can be attributed to factors such as the rise of smart cities, public health awareness campaigns, expanding industrial activities, heightened awareness of health risks, and advancements in sensor technology.

Continued Strong Growth in the Forecast Period

Expected to grow to $7.47 billion by 2028, the air quality sensors market will maintain a steady CAGR of 9.1%. Key drivers include the escalating adoption of air quality sensors, ongoing development of smart cities, rapid urbanization, intensified focus on air pollution control initiatives, and growing concerns regarding climate change. Major trends in this period include the integration of IoT technology, increasing demand for affordable air quality sensors, rising concerns over indoor air pollution, integration with smart home systems, and expanded usage in automotive applications.

Impact of Airborne Diseases Driving Market Expansion

The surge in airborne diseases and related fatalities is set to propel the growth of the air quality sensors market. Airborne diseases, transmitted via respiratory droplets, have seen an increase due to factors such as higher population densities and global travel. Air quality sensors play a crucial role in detecting airborne pollutants like particulate matter (PM), aiding in the monitoring and management of indoor environments. For example, in recent years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported significant rises in airborne disease cases and fatalities, underlining the critical role of air quality sensors in public health management.

Air Quality Sensors Market Major Players and Technological Innovations

Leading companies driving innovation in the air quality sensors market include Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc.

These companies are focused on advancing solutions such as outdoor air quality monitoring platforms to maintain competitive advantages. For instance, Attune Inc. recently launched an innovative air quality monitoring kit designed for comprehensive outdoor air quality assessment. This platform integrates multiple sensors capable of detecting various pollutants like VOCs, PM2.5, CO2, and ozone, customizable to specific environmental monitoring needs.

Air Quality Sensors Market Segments

• Type: Signal-Gas Monitoring System, Multi-Gas Monitoring System

• Portability: Portable Air Quality Sensor, Fixed Air Quality Sensor

• Pollutant: Chemical, Particulate Matters, Biological

• User: Government, Petrochemical, Power Plant, Residential

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

North America emerged as the largest region for air quality sensors in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across different geographies.

The air quality sensors market continues to expand globally, driven by increasing environmental awareness, regulatory measures, and technological advancements. As cities and industries prioritize air quality management, the demand for sophisticated sensor technologies is expected to rise, ensuring healthier environments and sustainable urban development.

