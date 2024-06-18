Commerce Cloud Market 2024: Comprehensive Global Overview

Commerce Cloud Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Commerce Cloud Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commerce Cloud, also known as Salesforce Commerce Cloud, is a robust suite of cloud-based products designed to empower businesses in managing and optimizing their online stores. It caters to both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) needs, offering a wide array of features and functionalities.

Market Size and Growth Drivers

The commerce cloud market has experienced rapid expansion, growing from $21.78 billion in 2023 to an estimated $25.75 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. This growth trajectory is driven by increasing adoption of e-commerce, rising demand for cloud-based solutions, enhanced utilization of social media for marketing purposes, growing preference for personalized customer experiences, and the expanding use of big data analytics.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its rapid growth, reaching $50.67 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 18.4%. Factors fueling this growth include the escalating adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the integration of augmented reality and virtual reality in e-commerce, the deployment of blockchain for secure transactions, the surge in subscription-based models, and the rising focus on sustainable commerce practices.

Explore the global commerce cloud market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14073&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com Inc., and Adobe are driving innovation within the commerce cloud market. For instance, Salesforce Inc. introduced Einstein GPT in March 2023, an AI tool aimed at automating and personalizing recommendations within Commerce Cloud, integrating seamlessly with Salesforce's CRM and other cloud platforms.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the forecast period include the emergence of headless commerce, the adoption of microservices architecture for flexible scalability, the rise of progressive web apps (PWAs) for enhanced user experiences, the evolution of unified commerce platforms, and the increasing demand for hyper-personalization in customer interactions.

Segments of the Market

1. By Type:

o Commerce Cloud Platforms

o Commerce Cloud Services

2. By Platform:

o Business To Business Commerce

o Business To Customer Commerce

3. By Service:

o Training And Consulting

o Integration And Deployment

o Support And Maintenance

4. By End User:

o Fashion And Apparel

o Pharmaceutical And Grocery

o Electronics And Appliances

o Food And Beverage

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America held the largest share of the commerce cloud market in 2023, driven by significant technological advancements and widespread adoption of e-commerce. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by expanding digital infrastructure and rising internet penetration across the region.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global commerce cloud market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commerce-cloud-global-market-report

Commerce Cloud Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Commerce Cloud Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on commerce cloud market size, commerce cloud market drivers and trends, commerce cloud market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The commerce cloud market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cloud Orchestration Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-orchestration-global-market-report

Cloud Based Contact Center Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-based-contact-center-global-market-report

Cloud Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-security-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model