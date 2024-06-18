McHale & Associates Provides Environmental Services for Energy Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- McHale & Associates is pleased to announce that they provide environmental services for energy companies to ensure they maintain high standards of efficiency and environmental protection. Their emission testing program meets each client’s unique needs.
McHale & Associates is fully equipped to provide accurate emissions measurements with state-of-the-art technology that promises precise, reliable results. They can conduct 24-hour continuous testing or short-notice mobilization based on each client’s unique needs. Their team can conduct various sampling tests, including CEMS gaseous testing, EPA manual tests, opacity, flow balance, and ammonia slip testing. In addition to sampling, they can do on-site sampling and analysis, monitoring, and emission source testing, giving clients an accurate picture of their environmental impact.
In today’s environmentally conscious society, it’s vital for energy companies to remain compliant and attempt to reduce their carbon footprint. With the environmental services offered by McHale & Associates, companies gain confidence in their efficiency.
Anyone interested in learning about the environmental services offered to energy companies can find out more by visiting the McHale & Associates website or calling 1-865-588-2654.
About McHale & Associates: McHale & Associates is a trusted expert in the power generation industry, providing various services to help power plants and energy companies improve their services. They provide multiple services, including performance testing, measurement, and environmental services. Their expert team aims to find the ideal solutions to meet every need and ensure optimal energy production.
Company: McHale & Associates
Address: 8561 154th Avenue NE, Suite 210
City: Redmond
State: WA
Zip code: 98052
Telephone number: 1-865-588-2654
Fax number: 1-425-991-8480
Email address: sales@mchale.com
