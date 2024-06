Phytosterols Market Size, Share, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024-2032

The global phytosterols market size reached US$ 890.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,651.8 Million by 2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled โ€œPhytosterols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032โ€, offers a detailed analysis of the phytosterols market share drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global phytosterols market size reached US$ 890.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,651.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ต๐˜†๐˜๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:

The increasing prevalence of plant-based diets and veganism is a significant driver for the phytosterols market. As more consumers opt for plant-derived alternatives, the demand for products enriched with phytosterols naturally rises, driven by their cholesterol-lowering properties and alignment with sustainable dietary choices. Besides this, the growing aging population across the globe is aiding in market expansion due to phytosterols' ability to support cardiovascular health, which resonates strongly with older demographics, driving demand for functional foods and dietary supplements enriched with these compounds. Furthermore, the expanding use of phytosterols in cosmetic and personal care products is also propelling the market forward since phytosterols are valued for their moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, making them popular in skincare formulations aimed at enhancing skin barrier function and soothing sensitive skin conditions.

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜: https://www.imarcgroup.com/phytosterols-market/requestsample

๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—”๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ต๐˜†๐˜๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜†:

โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐จ๐๐ฌ:

As consumer awareness regarding health and wellness continues to rise, there is a growing demand for functional foods and ingredients that offer potential health benefits. Phytosterols have been recognized for their cholesterol-lowering properties, which can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This health benefit has driven the incorporation of phytosterols into various food and beverage products, including spreads, dairy alternatives, and fortified juices. The global trend towards healthier eating habits and preventive healthcare further supports the expansion of the phytosterols market.

โ€ข ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜€:

Regulatory approvals and endorsements play a crucial role in shaping the phytosterols market landscape. Government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in the European Union (EU) have approved the health claim that phytosterols can reduce cholesterol levels when consumed as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Such regulatory support enhances consumer confidence and encourages food manufacturers to incorporate phytosterols into their products. Additionally, as more countries align their regulations with established health claims, it facilitates market growth globally by reducing barriers to entry for phytosterol-fortified products.

โ€ข ๐—ฅ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฟ ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜€:

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain a leading cause of mortality worldwide, prompting increased focus on preventive healthcare strategies. Phytosterols offer a natural means to manage cholesterol levels, which is a major risk factor for CVDs. The growing prevalence of conditions such as obesity and diabetes, which are associated with elevated cholesterol levels, further underscores the relevance of phytosterols in dietary management. Healthcare professionals increasingly recommend the inclusion of phytosterol-enriched foods as part of a heart-healthy diet, thereby expanding the market potential for phytosterols across demographic segments.

๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—™๐˜‚๐—น๐—น ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—”๐˜: https://www.imarcgroup.com/phytosterols-market

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€:

โ€ข Arboris

โ€ข Archer Daniels Midland

โ€ข BASF

โ€ข bCargill

โ€ข Cognis

โ€ข Lipofoods

โ€ข Matrix Fine Sciences

โ€ข Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

โ€ข Raisio Group and Unilever

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒ:

โ€ข Beta-Sitosterols

โ€ข Campesterols

โ€ข Stigmasterols

โ€ข Others

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

โ€ข Food Ingredients

โ€ข Pharmaceuticals

โ€ข Cosmetics

โ€ข Others

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

โ€ข Europe

โ€ข Asia Pacific

โ€ขLatin America

โ€ข Middle East and Africa

๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—”๐—ป ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐˜: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1866&flag=C

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

โ€ข Market Performance (2018-2023)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2024-2032)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—จ๐˜€

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.