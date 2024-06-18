Phytosterols Market Size, Share, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024-2032

The global phytosterols market size reached US$ 890.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,651.8 Million by 2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Phytosterols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the phytosterols market share drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global phytosterols market size reached US$ 890.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,651.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗵𝘆𝘁𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The increasing prevalence of plant-based diets and veganism is a significant driver for the phytosterols market. As more consumers opt for plant-derived alternatives, the demand for products enriched with phytosterols naturally rises, driven by their cholesterol-lowering properties and alignment with sustainable dietary choices. Besides this, the growing aging population across the globe is aiding in market expansion due to phytosterols' ability to support cardiovascular health, which resonates strongly with older demographics, driving demand for functional foods and dietary supplements enriched with these compounds. Furthermore, the expanding use of phytosterols in cosmetic and personal care products is also propelling the market forward since phytosterols are valued for their moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, making them popular in skincare formulations aimed at enhancing skin barrier function and soothing sensitive skin conditions.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/phytosterols-market/requestsample

𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝘆𝘁𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:

• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬:

As consumer awareness regarding health and wellness continues to rise, there is a growing demand for functional foods and ingredients that offer potential health benefits. Phytosterols have been recognized for their cholesterol-lowering properties, which can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This health benefit has driven the incorporation of phytosterols into various food and beverage products, including spreads, dairy alternatives, and fortified juices. The global trend towards healthier eating habits and preventive healthcare further supports the expansion of the phytosterols market.

• 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘀:

Regulatory approvals and endorsements play a crucial role in shaping the phytosterols market landscape. Government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in the European Union (EU) have approved the health claim that phytosterols can reduce cholesterol levels when consumed as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Such regulatory support enhances consumer confidence and encourages food manufacturers to incorporate phytosterols into their products. Additionally, as more countries align their regulations with established health claims, it facilitates market growth globally by reducing barriers to entry for phytosterol-fortified products.

• 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀:

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain a leading cause of mortality worldwide, prompting increased focus on preventive healthcare strategies. Phytosterols offer a natural means to manage cholesterol levels, which is a major risk factor for CVDs. The growing prevalence of conditions such as obesity and diabetes, which are associated with elevated cholesterol levels, further underscores the relevance of phytosterols in dietary management. Healthcare professionals increasingly recommend the inclusion of phytosterol-enriched foods as part of a heart-healthy diet, thereby expanding the market potential for phytosterols across demographic segments.

𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/phytosterols-market

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀:

• Arboris

• Archer Daniels Midland

• BASF

• bCargill

• Cognis

• Lipofoods

• Matrix Fine Sciences

• Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

• Raisio Group and Unilever

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Beta-Sitosterols

• Campesterols

• Stigmasterols

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Food Ingredients

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

•Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1866&flag=C

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.