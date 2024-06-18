Electric Aircraft Market Report 2024 - Industry Projected at $23.5 Billion by 2031

electric aircraft market

Surge in efforts to reduce overall carbon footprint and operational cost of aviation industry drive the growth of the global electric aircraft market

Significant factors impacting the growth of the electric aircraft market include integration of AI and ML in optimization of power resources” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in environmental concerns, technological advancement in batteries and electric propulsion systems, rise in demand for short range regional routes, and surge in efforts to reduce overall carbon footprint and operational cost of aviation industry drive the growth of the global 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, several challenges such as the requirement of large and bulky batteries to generate required power, the need to charge the aircraft frequently before scheduled flight path, and limited infrastructure capabilities restrict the market growth. Moreover, the rise in efforts by major companies across the globe to develop electric aircraft capabilities, supported by their research and development budgets, is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟖.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟑.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Aerostructures are one of the most crucial components of electric aircraft. The efficiency of electric propulsion system coupled with aerodynamics of an aircraft will play a major role in deciding the flight length of an aircraft. New design concepts and innovation in manufacturing technologies to manufacture aircrafts with improved aerodynamics is one of the major factors supporting the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

ZeroAvia, Duxion, AeroVironment, Inc., lilium, Eviation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Airbus, VOLOCOPTER GMBH, Wright Electric, Inc., Joby Aviation, Rolls Royce Plc, PIPISTREL d.o.o., EHang Holdings Ltd., Embraer SA, Ampaire Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global electric aircraft market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Significant factors impacting the growth of the electric aircraft market include integration of AI and ML in optimization of power resources, technological innovation to improve the efficiency of aircraft batteries, customer-centric approach, goal to achieve carbon net neutrality, rise in number of electric aircraft vendors across the globe, impact of COVID-19, establishment of regulatory infrastructure, increase in air traffic passengers, inclination of end-user towards human-machine interface, supporting automation, and threat of cybersecurity and data breach.

Based on component, the aerostructures segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global electric aircraft market. Aerostructures are one of the most crucial components of electric aircraft. The efficiency of electric propulsion system coupled with aerodynamics of an aircraft will play a major role in deciding the flight length of an aircraft. However, the batteries segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. New design concepts and innovation in manufacturing technologies to manufacture aircrafts with improved aerodynamics is one of the major factors supporting the business segment growth.

The fixed wing segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This segment includes revenue generated through sales and manufacturing of electric aircrafts that are integrated in fixed wing commercial as well as military aircraft. Aggressive research and development by global players on commercial front to reach carbon neutrality level and reduce carbon footprint of aviation industry support the segment growth. The aim is projected to accelerate innovations within the fixed wing segment, generating novel business potential.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global electric aircraft market size, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to presence of significant number of companies in the region. Technological advancement in North America is intended to ensure secure, cost-effective, and efficient channels of electric aircraft manufacturing processes.

Both primary (single use) and secondary (rechargeable) batteries can be utilized in aviation applications. Any battery intended for use as a power source for devices installed on or regularly transported on aircraft must not only be secure but also ideally have a high energy density, be lightweight, dependable, require little upkeep, and function effectively over a broad range of environmental conditions. Battery manufacturers continue to develop new technologies in an effort to realize these ideals, but frequent compromises in these non-safety objectives are required, and in some cases, the safety implications of new designs have been overlooked, especially in light of the rapidly expanding use of Lithium batteries. Research and development toward increase in overall operating capacity of battery support the business opportunities.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By takeoff type, the conventional takeoff and landing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By component, the batteries segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end use, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By platform, the fixed-wing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

