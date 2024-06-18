Plaque Psoriasis Market Size, Share | Growth & Trends 2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The plaque psoriasis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.93% during 2024-2034. The plaque psoriasis market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the plaque psoriasis market.

Request for a Sample of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plaque-psoriasis-market/requestsample

Plaque Psoriasis Market Trends:

The plaque psoriasis market is currently experiencing robust growth, which is attributed to several pivotal factors that have brought about transformative changes in the landscape of diagnosis, treatment, and overall management of this chronic skin condition. Plaque psoriasis, characterized by the presence of raised, red, and scaly patches on the skin, has remained a source of distress for countless individuals across the world. However, recent developments, especially in pharmaceuticals, have ignited a remarkable shift in the market. One of the key drivers propelling the plaque psoriasis market is the advent of biological therapies. These treatments have revolutionized the approach to managing plaque psoriasis, significantly expanding the market. In line with this, innovations in dermatological imaging techniques have improved the accuracy of plaque psoriasis diagnosis.

Additionally, the rise of telehealth services has made it easier for patients to access timely care and treatment options, further enhancing the management of the condition. Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on patient-centered care within dermatology. Individuals affected by plaque psoriasis are actively seeking treatments and therapies that alleviate their symptoms and improve their overall quality of life. This rising demand for innovative and patient-centric solutions has led to increased activity within the market. Governments and healthcare agencies have also recognized plaque psoriasis's substantial burden on patients and healthcare systems. Consequently, a concerted effort has been made to address this issue through policy initiatives, funding support for research, and endeavors to improve patient access to care. Furthermore, growing international collaborations in research and clinical trials to increase awareness regarding plaque psoriasis and accelerate the development of new therapies will likely accelerate the market in the coming years.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the plaque psoriasis market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the plaque psoriasis market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current plaque psoriasis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape of Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the plaque psoriasis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players:

Ortho Dermatologics

AstraZeneca/Bausch Health Companies/Kyowa Kirin/LEO Pharma

Almirall/Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Pfizer

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7500&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.