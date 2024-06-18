Creative BioMart Provides A Wide List of GPCR Proteins for Research Use
Creative BioMart is pleased to offer a comprehensive list of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) for research purposes.SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative BioMart, a leading biotech company specializing in providing high-quality recombinant proteins, is pleased to offer a comprehensive list of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) for research purposes. As the largest and most diverse protein family in the mammalian genome, GPCRs play a critical role in cell signaling and regulate a wide range of physiological processes.
GPCRs are cell surface receptors that initiate signaling via G-proteins. They are comprised of about 800-1000 members, making up about 3-5 % of the human genome. The GPCRs family is subdivided into 7 main classes including Class A rhodopsin-like, Class B secretin-like, Class C metabotropic glutamate/pheromone, Class F frizzled (FZD), Taste receptors (TAS1R, TAS2R), Vomeronasal receptors (VN1R, VN2R) and 7TM orphan receptors. Despite their structural similarities, GPCRs have differences in the N-terminus and the manner in which their corresponding stimulus binds, giving rise to many different functions and sequences.
GPCRs constitute an important class of pharmaceutical targets because of their capacity to sense various signaling molecules and mediate a diverse range of cellular responses. It is remarkable that about 40% of known drugs work through the G protein-coupled receptors. Most of these pharmaceuticals, however, only act on a small percentage (<10%) of GPCRs that have been extensively studied. The vast number of GPCRs that are yet to be characterized are likely targets for new drugs that remain to be discovered.
Creative BioMart boasts a highly comprehensive range of GPCRs products, offering multiple targets in their full-length form to cater to varied research needs. GPCRs protein products at Creative BioMart are intricately designed to drive success in scientific studies, clinical applications, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development.
“GPCRs are a fascinating protein family with immense potential for drug discovery,” said Linna, the Chief marketing staff at Creative BioMart. “By providing a wide list of GPCR proteins, we aim to support researchers in their quest to understand the intricacies of GPCR signaling and develop novel treatments for various diseases.”
