Same Day Delivery Market Primed to Surpass USD 20.36 Billion by 2027 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. Development of e-commerce industry and rise in trading activities due to globalization fuel the growth of the global same day delivery market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of retailers on logistics service impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟓.𝟕𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟎.𝟑𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟏.𝟏%.

Same day delivery services are being deployed across numerous countries so as to ensure the timely delivery of products to the end users. Moreover, the demand for same day delivery services has increased due to the fact that the consumers are ready to spend any amount in order to get the product in a shorter time span. Also, due to this increased demand for quick availability of products, companies have entered into strategic alliances so as to ensure the timely delivery of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the global market.

Efficient and continuous services are required by customers in the goods transportation industry, which enable the operating companies to enhance their services as per the demand. This provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players as well as supports the market toward a positive growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

XPO Logistics, Inc., USA Couriers, Inc, A1-SameDay Delivery Service, Inc., DHL International GmbH, Aramex International Services LLC, Dropoff, Inc, FedEx Corporation, Jet Delivery, Inc., Power Link Expedite Corporation

Factors such as development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the same day delivery market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the same day delivery market. Meanwhile, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are the factors that are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global same day delivery market in the near future.

The global same day delivery market is analyzed across application, mode of transportation, end user, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly one-third of the global same day delivery market. The market across North America, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA. China dominated the global same day delivery market share in 2019, while India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for the availability of products in a shorter time span.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on the end users, the B2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

