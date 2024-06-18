5G Security Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis | Business Insights
5G Security Market expands as the rollout of 5G networks increases the demand for robust security solutions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The SNS Insider report estimates the 5G Security Market size at USD 1.94 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 38.6% to reach USD 26.42 billion by 2031. The 5G security market is experiencing a surge driven by a confluence of security concerns and technological advancements. 5G networks boast superior speed, capacity, and lower latency compared to previous generations. However, this very complexity creates an expanded attack surface. The network infrastructure is more intricate, with a vast number of connected devices – including billions of internet-of-things (IoT) devices – and mission-critical applications like smart grids, autonomous vehicles, and remote surgery. Each of these entry points represents a potential vulnerability that malicious actors can exploit. This heightened risk environment necessitates robust security solutions to safeguard sensitive data, prevent unauthorized access, and ensure the integrity of critical operations.
Furthermore, the escalating prevalence of ransomware attacks on both IoT devices and critical infrastructure underscores the urgency for stronger security measures. Ransomware attacks cripple systems by encrypting data and demanding a ransom for decryption. The potential disruption and financial losses associated with such attacks are significant, particularly for industries that rely heavily on interconnected devices and real-time data exchange. As 5G deployment expands globally and more industries embrace this transformative technology, the market for 5G security solutions is anticipated to experience substantial growth.
Get a Report Sample of 5G Security Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3041
Key Players:
The major players are IBM Corporation, Spirent Communications, Qualcomm Incorporated, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Trend Micro Inc., Ltd., Ericsson, A10 Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Juniper Networks Inc., and others.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The 5G security market is witnessing a dominance of the solutions and services segment. This leadership stems from the inherent complexity of 5G networks. 5G boasts advanced features like network slicing and edge computing, but these advancements come with new security challenges. Traditional security solutions might struggle to navigate the intricate architecture and the sheer volume of connected devices (including billions of IoT devices) within a 5G network. Security solutions designed specifically for 5G address these complexities, offering a comprehensive shield for the entire ecosystem.
Furthermore, the cybersecurity landscape is a constant arms race. Hackers devise ever-more-sophisticated methods to exploit vulnerabilities, demanding adaptable security solutions. Services like ongoing monitoring, threat detection, and incident response, all offered by the solutions and services segment, ensure the 5G network stays ahead of these evolving threats. While hardware remains vital, the holistic protection and adaptability provided by solutions and services solidify their position as the leading segment in the 5G security market.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Component
➤ Solution
➤ Services
By Network Security
➤ RAN Security
➤ Core Security
By Deployment
➤ Cloud
➤ On-premise
By Architecture
➤ 5G NR Standalone
➤ 5G NR Non-Standalone
By End-user
➤ Industries
➤ Telecom Operators
Strategic Novel Product Launches
The companies in the 5G security industry are involved in combining advanced technologies including AI low latency, and others in its 5G security solutions. This combination of advanced technology allows the companies to strengthen their competitive advantage along with its customer experience. The usage of network slicing in 5G solution offers a more reliable, dependable, and higher dynamic network speed as well as connectivity.
Recent Developments
In Mar 2022, Huawei along with Unicom has partnered 5G Private Network PLUS Achievements. The companies are emphasizing to deliver the campus networks along with slice-based private networks.
In Feb 2022, Ericsson has announced the updation of its 5G portfolio update that has capability of energy efficiency. Numerous RAN solutions is leading its flagship dual-band Radio 4490 that consumes 25% less power as compared to the current product portfolio.
Regional Outlook
North America currently holds the crown in the 5G security market, propelled by a confluence of three key factors. Pioneering the way in 5G adoption, North America gained a significant head start in identifying and combating security threats. This experience fostered a flourishing ecosystem of cybersecurity companies specializing in crafting cutting-edge solutions designed specifically to safeguard 5G networks. Secondly, North American governments prioritize data privacy and security, implementing stricter regulations that mandate businesses and organizations to make substantial investments in robust 5G security measures. These regulations not only ensure compliance but also protect sensitive data.
Finally, fueled by both early adoption and a stringent regulatory environment, North American companies are constantly innovating at the forefront of developing the most advanced 5G security solutions on the market. This unwavering commitment to innovation guarantees that their security measures stay ahead of the curve, effectively mitigating the unique challenges posed by the intricate 5G infrastructure and remaining a step ahead of ever-evolving threats. While other regions like Asia Pacific are expected to experience significant growth due to rapid 5G deployment, North America's combined strength in early adoption, robust regulations, and a relentless focus on innovation solidifies its position as the undisputed leader in the 5G security market.
Get a Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/3041
Key Takeaways
➤ Market growth is driven by the expanding 5G network and the increasing security concerns it presents, the 5G security market is experiencing significant growth.
➤ The solutions and services segment dominates the market due to the complexity of 5G networks and the ever-evolving threat landscape. These solutions offer comprehensive protection and adapt to new security challenges.
➤ North America is the current leader in the 5G security market due to early adoption of 5G technology, stricter data privacy regulations, and a strong focus on innovation in security solutions.
Table of Contents - Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. 5G Security Market Segmentation, By Component
9. 5G Security Market Segmentation, By Network Security
10. 5G Security Market Segmentation, By Deployment
11. 5G Security Market Segmentation, By Architecture
12. 5G Security Market Segmentation, By End-user
13. Regional Analysis
14. Company Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. USE Cases and Best Practices
17. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube