Vibration Control System Market to Reach USD 8.36 Billion by 2031, Driven by operation efficiency & equipment lifespan.
Stabilizing Structures: Emerging Innovations and Trends in the Vibration Control System MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Vibration Control System market was valued at USD 5.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Top Key Players:
ContiTech Deutschland GmbH
ELESA S.p.A.
Trelleborg AB
Fabreeka
Resistoflex
Hutchinson
VICODA GmbH
Sentek Dynamics Incorporated
Kinetics Noise Control, Inc
The Vibration Control System market is witnessing a significant growth with a growing need for operational efficiency & increasing the lifespan of equipment which necessitates the need for vibration control systems specializing in minimizing vibration, reduced energy wastage, smooth operation & lesser need for maintenance. The strict regulations have made necessary to adopt VCS due to safety concerns for workers by mitigating stress injuries caused by prolonged vibration exposure. Technological advancements including material advancements like incorporation of strong & light composite materials, development of sensors & control system which is leading for more sophisticated VCS.
The Vibration Control System Market presents significant opportunities for growth with rising automation.
Rising automation across industries is helping in incorporating sensors & IoT in the system ensuring real time monitoring for maintaining consistency, precise operation & energy savings. Also, tailored customization for specific application is further enhancing the operational efficiency is creating significant growth opportunities. Rising sustainability practices is demanding for more vibration control systems as it helps in reduces the energy consumption. At the same time rising global industrialization & urbanization is growing demand for machineries which in turn is creating significant opportunities for vibration control systems.
Segmentation Analysis
By System Type, Vibration Control segment is dominating the VCS market with a share of around 66% of the total market. The dominance is due to rising demand for tremble controls in oil & gas power plant. The vibration control includes devices like ushes, washers, mounts, springs, hangars, dampers & absorbers. The vibration control is essential as it enhances the performance of equipment, which reduces maintenance costs & increasing lifespan of equipment’s.
By Application, Manufacturing segment is dominating the market with a share of around 28% of the total market. The dominance is due to mitigation of heavy machinery vibration which is improving overall improvement of product quality & worker safety. The segments are also benefited with reduced friction, minimizing wear & tear of machine and providing consistency.
Regional Analysis
North America is dominating the vibration control systems market. The dominance is due to rising demand in various industries which includes oil & gas, aerospace, defense and mining. Also, large scale adoption in different industries like automotive, food & beverage and electronic industries with strict regulations related to workplace safety is also a factor along with presence of key players in the region.
Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region due to rising industrialization & modernization along with emergence of economies like China & India. Also, construction sector is heavily growing because of urbanization ultimately need vibration control systems
Future Growth
The future of the vibration control systems market appears favorable. As the increasing focus towards workplace safety is of paramount importance creating significant opportunities for market growth. Along with, advent of industry 4.0 techniques including integration of IoT, AI & ML. Also, integration with renewable energy equipment’s like wind turbine in dampening vibration is creating significant opportunities for market growth.
Recent Developments
In February 2024, BAE Systems filed a patent for an active vibration control system featuring an electromagnetic actuator capable of actively managing vibrations in diverse structures like vehicles. The system employs a driving mechanism and control mechanism to manipulate at least two vibration modes, with the ability to adjust vibration modes by regulating current flow to the actuator.
In November 2023, Worldsensing introduced its latest wireless Vibration Meter, utilizing tri-axial MEMS accelerometer technology for long-term monitoring. It offers extended battery life and a wider communication range to ensure compliance with regulatory standards for industries like construction and mining. The device employs an advanced algorithm to detect vibration parameters.
In September 2023, Kinetics Noise Control Inc. announced the launch of the new and improved KSR 3.0 Vibration Isolation Rail. This new product comes in two options: fully or partially assembled and is recommended for isolation of small-to-medium-sized pieces of rooftop equipment. The KSR 3.0 is compatible with most factory-provided roof curbs, and pre-installed restrained spring isolators are effective in eliminating equipment vibration while restraining against wind/seismic forces.
Key Takeaways for the Vibration Control System Market Study
The Vibration Control System market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, due to rising focus on operation efficiency & equipment lifespan.
Technological advancements like rising automations and integration of sensors & IoT for real time data analysis are key factors for the growth.
North America & Asia -Pacific are the dominant regions in the market, with North America leading in terms of market share.
