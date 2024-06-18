Vacuum Valve Market to Reach USD 2.80 Billion by 2031, Driven by Growing Demand in Semiconductor Industry.
Unsealing Potential: Exploring the Latest Developments and Trends in the Vacuum Valve MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Vacuum Valve market Size was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The Vacuum Valve market is witnessing a significant growth with rising need for sophisticated and efficient vacuum valves requiring for semiconductor manufacturing process. The growing use of thin film coatings in high-resolution displays heavily relies on vacuum is also driving the market. At the same time growing sustainability awareness is a concern and vacuum pumps features in efficient vacuuming & minimizing energy wastages is pushing the market for growth. Additionally, innovating with new materials is minimizing particle generation & outgassing is leading to much higher quality of valves is a growing factor.
The Vacuum Valve Market presents significant opportunities for growth due to its ability to efficiently vacuum at the same time minimize energy loss.
The market is driven by factors like increasing demand for specialized vacuum valves required for unique pressures, materials, and environments, technological advancements, utilization of advanced material & sealing techniques, integration of IoT & Automation in vacuum valves for data driven insights & predictive maintenance along with improved after sale services is further fueling the market's growth. However, challenges like lack of standardization limiting economies of scale, harsh operating conditions like high pressure, high temperature & corrosive material exposure may hinder market growth to some extent.
Segmentation Analysis
By Type, Isolation Valves dominated the Vacuum Valve market in 2023. This is due to the vacuum isolation & regulation that ensures the reliability & providing optimal performance. The isolation helps in preventing any contamination by creating airtight seals & controlling environments at any industrial processes. Manufacturing of semiconductors requires maintaining purity at the time of fabrication which is a key feature of isolation valves thus helping in fabricating high quality microelectronics in semiconductors has led to increased adoption of isolation valves.
Regional Analysis
Future Growth
Recent Developments
In June 2024, Pfeiffer Vacuum Introduces Dry Chiller Module for Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT) at Low Temperatures. Serving as an extended cooling component for ASM 2000 and AMI 1000 leak detectors, this module sets new benchmarks in producing dependable data for testing container closure integrity at low temperatures.
In April 2024, MKS Instruments Sets to Build a Super Center Factory in Malaysia. The development plan is to construct the new facility in three phases, with groundbreaking expected to commence in early 2025.
In April 2023, Busch Vacuum Pumps and Systems acquired Leybold GmbH. This acquisition has made Busch Vacuum Pumps and Systems a leading provider of vacuum technology solutions.
In January 2023, Veeco acquired Epiluvac AB. The acquisition is to accelerate the penetration into high growth silicon carbide epitaxy required for semiconductor manufacturing.
