Camera Gimbals Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 722.3 Million At A CAGR Of 6.8% By 2034
Vlogging and Content Creation Boom Key Factor Driving Market for Camera Gimbals: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new research report published by Fact.MR, the global camera gimbal market is set to reach a size of US$ 375.2 million in 2024 and thereafter expand steadily at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034.
Market expansion is being significantly driven by the growing demand for stable and dynamic video content. This endeavor has been supported by rapid technological advancements, surge in content creation worldwide, and the need for innovative film solutions that help improve user experience and creative potential.
Widespread adoption of camera gimbals is being seen in sectors such as filmmaking, vlogging, sports, and aerial photography where they are used in movie production for smooth action shoots, popular YouTube channels for high quality videos, live sports broadcasts capturing dynamic movements, and drone photography for stable and breathtaking aerial vires. As the need for stunning and engaging media is growing, the camera gimbal market is set to grow strongly. These advanced tools help enable users to film smooth, striking videos and expand their creative potential.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global camera gimbal market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034. The market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 722.3 million by 2034-end.
Global revenue from handheld gimbals is estimated at US$ 164.3 million in 2024. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.
The photography segment share is estimated at 58.9% in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 38.4% of the global market share by 2034.
“Camera gimbals exhibiting high demand for stable and high-quality video footage. The e-filmmaking sector requires smooth captures and unparalleled stabilization, resulting in high-quality video content, thereby increasing the demand for camera gimbals,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Companies Profiled are DJI; Freefly Systems; Zhiyun (Gudsen Technology Co. Ltd.); Moza; FeiyuTech; Hohem Technology.; Insta360; Moza.
Country-wise Insights
The United States boasts a highly engaged population of content creators, including professional filmmakers, YouTubers, hobbyist photographers, and videographers. This strong demand is fueling the use of advanced camera equipment and accessories, fostering a favorable environment for the growth of the camera gimbal market.
Increasingly, people in the U.S. are seeking innovative stabilization solutions to enhance the production quality of their visual content, whether for commercial, creative, or personal projects. As the market evolves, the rising popularity of photography and videography across various demographics continues to support the ongoing expansion of the market in the country.
Industry Competition
Top-tier manufacturers of camera gimbals are actively broadening their business horizons by forming strategic alliances, highlighting their product innovations, and pursuing mergers. Additionally, key players in the camera gimbal industry are directing their efforts toward introducing innovative features, enhancing stabilization performance, and expanding product lines to meet evolving industry demands.
Through strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers, industry players are widening their market reach and capabilities, providing advanced stabilizer designs and lightweight products. The focus on innovation is driving the creation of user-friendly tools and platforms that facilitate the implementation and utilization of advanced supply chain solutions. This approach is not only strengthening their competitive position but also driving industry-wide advancements and innovations in camera gimbals, which is a key camera gimbal market trend.
In April 2024, DJI, a global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, showcased its comprehensive range of aerial, handheld, cinematography, and enterprise solutions at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, reaffirming its commitment to empowering creators and professionals worldwide with innovative imaging technologies to revolutionize their work.
In May 2023. FeiyuTech's SCORP Stabilizer design was honored with the prestigious German iF Design Award, a testament to its innovative product design and functionality. The SCORP Stabilizer, featuring a unique three-axis design with an integrated underslung handle, showcases FeiyuTech's commitment to pushing the boundaries of stabilizer product structure.
Business Competition
The market is highly competitive with the presence of big companies as well as small ones jostling for higher market shares. Manufacturers are racing to create the best products with top-notch stabilization and more versatility, allowing for better user experience.
This competitive landscape has driven continuous innovation as brands strive to differentiate their products through advanced features, sleek designs, and intuitive controls. Introduction of affordable, feature-rich gimbals has further intensified the battle for market share as manufacturers seek to cater to a wider range of users, from professional filmmakers to hobbyist vloggers.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the camera gimbal market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on gimbal type (body-mounted, handheld), distribution channel (modern trade, specialty stores, online channels [direct to customer, e-Commerce websites]), axis of rotation (2-axis gimbals, 3-axis gimbals), application (videography & filmmaking, photography), and end-use industry (entertainment & media, sports & adventure, real estate & architecture, surveillance & security) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).
