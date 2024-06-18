Concrete Repair Mortars Market to Reach USD 4.42 Billion by 2031, Driven by widespread aging of existing structures.
Revitalizing Infrastructure: The Emerging Trends and Innovations in the Concrete Repair Mortars MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Concrete Repair Mortars market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Top Key Players:
Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., MBCC, Mapei S.p.A, Saint-Gobain Weber S.A, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH, Flexcrete Technologies Ltd., The Euclid Chemical Co., Adhesive Technology Corp.
The Concrete Repair Mortars market is witnessing a significant growth with a widespread deterioration of existing buildings due to aging, harsh weather conditions, corrosion which is creating demand for Concrete Repair Mortars market for renovating & restoring infrastructures. Also, urbanization of growing economies is helping in market growth with not only repairing but also constructing new structures. The concrete mortars have properties like superior bonding with existing structure thus making secured repairs ensuring harsh weather withstanding.
The Concrete Repair Mortar Market presents significant opportunities for growth as the repairs increases the lifespan of existing buildings.
The market is driven by factors such as increased lifespan of buildings reducing need for demolition, technological advancements like self-healing mortars, reduced impermeability & high withstanding at harsh conditions, increasing public-private partnership to cater the repairs with high performance repairing materials and rising focus towards emerging economies in construction & renovating infrastructure.
Segmentation Analysis
By Type, Polymer Modified Cementitious (PMC) mortar type is dominating the concrete repair mortar market due to its superior properties it provides like durability, toughness, resistance to chemical ingress & waterproofing. These are generally used in the construction of infrastructure like walls, walkways, and fences.
By Application Method, Hand/Trowel method is dominating the market due to versatility it offers in both vertical and horizontal repairing of buildings. Also, this method is highly functional in repairing gaps of depth 15-70mm and offers structural as-well-as non-structural repairs.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is the dominating the concrete repair mortar market due to rising economies leading to growing infrastructure, expanding urbanization & growing population. At the same time rising adoption of green buildings along with extreme climatic conditions & high temperature is creating dominance for this region.
North America is the fastest growing region due to its developed economy and increasing aging buildings. Along with rising number of immigrants from domestic & international locations is creating demand for residential & commercial renovations which includes homes, supermarkets & shopping malls.
Future Growth
The future of the concrete repair mortar market appears favorable. As the rising number of aging infrastructures demanding for constant repairs in order to keep them operational in these harsh environments. Sustainability is another growth factor as the repairs minimizes the need for demolition of building leading to less wastes & less use of resources
Recent Developments
In October 2023, BASF has launched the ACRONAL® MB portfolio of acrylic binders for Architectural Coatings in North America. These binders offer the same quality and performance of our existing ACRONAL products, with the added benefit of a reduced CO2 footprint for a more sustainable can of paint.
In May 2023, Sika acquired InnoTech. This acquisition will help Sika expand its position in the concrete repair business and provide it access to InnoTech's cutting-edge technology.
In February 2023, Mapei introduced a new line of concrete repair mortars. The new product line comprises solutions for a wide range of applications, including crack treatment, spalling repair, and waterproofing.
Key Takeaways for the Concrete Repair Mortars Market Study
The Concrete Repair Mortars market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, with a widespread deterioration of existing buildings due to aging.
Technological advancements like self-healing mortars, increased lifespan of existing infrastructure are key factors for the growth.
Asia-Pacific & North America are the dominant regions in the market, with Asia-Pacific leading in terms of market share.
