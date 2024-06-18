Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market to Reach USD 58.41 Bn by 2031 Driven by Awareness of Waterborne Diseases
"Growing Health Concerns and Technological Advancements Drive Expansion of Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market, Ensuring Safe Drinking Water Access."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market size at USD 29.48 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 8.90% to reach USD 58.41 billion by 2031.
Rising awareness of water-borne diseases and contaminants has increased consumer demand for clean drinking water, driving the global market for point-of-use water treatment systems. Environmental organizations are also promoting the benefits of clean water, enhancing awareness in both developed and emerging economies.
The Internet of Things has introduced smart water filtration systems, which are more advanced than traditional filters and are compatible with smartphones and tablets. These devices are affordable and are gaining popularity, especially with the increase in real estate projects and growing health awareness in regions like North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.
However, high initial and maintenance costs of these systems have limited their adoption among domestic consumers.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
Honeywell International, LG Electronics, Unilever PLC, Toray Industries, BEST Water Technology AG, 3M (US), ALTICOR, KENT RO Systems, Tata Chemicals, Whirlpool, and other key players are mentioned in the final report.
Segment Analysis
The counter-top unit segment leads the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The global point-of-use water treatment systems market is divided by product type into tabletop pitchers, faucet-mounted filters, counter-top units, under-the-sink filters, and others. Among these, counter-top units dominate, holding over 39% of the market share during the forecast period. Also known as on-counter filters, these units are mounted on the counter and directly connected to the tap, using reverse osmosis and carbon activation techniques. They effectively remove impurities such as bacteria, dirt, chlorine, particles, rust, and metals like mercury, lead, silt, copper, benzene, cadmium, and cysts. The main advantage of counter-top units is that they do not require regular filter changes, although they do need some plumbing. Unlike pitcher water filters, counter-top units do not cool the water.
By Technology
• RO
• Distillation
• Ultrafiltration
• Disinfection
• Filtration
By Device
• Pitchers
• Faucet Filters
• Countertop
By Application
• Residential
• Non- Residential
Competitive Insights
The market's competitive landscape is fragmented, with the top 10 companies holding a significant market share. Key players have heavily invested in the research and development of various point-of-use water treatment systems, products, and technologies. These market leaders leverage a diversified product portfolio, superior operational efficiency, and innovative technologies to maintain their position. To expand their regional presence and product offerings, companies are focusing on new product development and acquisition strategies.
Recent Developments
July 2023: Hindustan Unilever launched the Pureit Revito water purifiers, which save up to 70% of water and enrich it with magnesium and calcium, featuring an improved sediment filter and UV-in-tank sterilization.
January 2023: Philips partnered with Aquaporin to provide clean drinking water in China, with Aquaporin supplying membrane technology for Philips Water Solutions' purifiers.
May 2022: Brita® extended cooperation with U.S. cities to tackle lead in drinking water. EPA regulations require filtration solutions without single-use plastic bottles. Infrastructure funding covers pitcher filters or POU devices, but not bottled water.
October 2022: Asahi Kasei and Crystal IS discovered their KlaranTM WR water treatment reactor surpassed traditional systems by over 75% in bacterial tests, blending UVC LEDs with expertise in optics and fluid dynamics.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market
The Russia-Ukraine conflict casts a shadow over global markets, impacting the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Supply chain disruptions, especially concerning raw materials and components sourced from the region, could cause production delays and higher costs for manufacturers. Economic instability and geopolitical tensions may also undermine consumer confidence and investment, potentially stalling market expansion. Furthermore, heightened worries about energy security and supply interruptions might spur interest in water treatment solutions prioritizing efficiency and reliability, fostering innovation and demand in the industry.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific currently dominates with the largest market share and is poised to exhibit the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The region's swift urbanization offers lucrative opportunities for point-of-use water treatment systems. With East Asia & Pacific leading the world in urbanization at a rate of 3% annually, a third of the global urban population resides here. China leads in consumption of water treatment systems, closely followed by Japan, driven by increasing awareness of their benefits. India is forecasted to show the highest growth rate in the coming years. Notably, Japan, South Korea, and Australia boast the highest adoption rates of water treatment systems.
Key Takeaways:
• The global market for point-of-use water treatment systems is positioned for substantial expansion, driven by the rise in waterborne infections resulting from contaminated water sources and increasing apprehensions regarding drinking water safety.
• Strategic alliances, cooperative ventures, investments, product introductions, and advancements among companies play a pivotal role in securing essential components, expertise, and market positioning
• The Asia Pacific region will likely maintain its dominance due to high awareness about the point of use of water treatment systems and favorable government regulations for water treatment.
