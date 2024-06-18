Sweet Potato Fries Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Surpass US$ 2.65 Billion by 2034 at 5% CAGR

Well-established distribution networks and rising availability in modern retail channels contributing to increased sales of sweet potato fries

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sweet potato fries market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.62 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years (2024 to 2034).Sweet potato fries are a tasty and healthy snack made by slicing sweet potatoes into strips and deep-frying them until they are crispy and golden brown. They have a distinct sweet and savory flavor and offer a satisfying texture. People often prefer them as a healthier alternative to regular potato fries. Their vibrant orange color comes from being rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making them not only delicious but also nutritious for those looking for a wholesome snacking option.Owing to busy lifestyles, people are increasingly embracing convenient food options for on-the-go consumption. This shift is influencing the per capita expenditure on savory snacks such as wafers, sweet potato fries, and chips. Busy lifestyles and extended working hours have prompted a move towards packaged meals and desk-friendly snacks. Easy availability of diverse savory snack products and a well-established distribution network by key players worldwide are enticing consumers to purchase sweet potato fries and other snacks made from sweet potatoes.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Modern distribution channels, including online retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, encourage customers to opt for larger packets, reducing the need for frequent store visits and providing better value for their money. As a result, the global market for sweet potato fries is projected to experience significant growth opportunities.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global sweet potato fries market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2034.Global sales of sweet potato fries are estimated at US$ 1.62 billion in 2024.The market is forecasted to reach US$ 2.65 billion by 2034-end.The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.Cubes/puffs are estimated to account for 31% market share in 2024.East Asia is forecasted to account for 23.4% of the global market share by 2034.“Rising need for convenience due to individuals’ busier schedules is drawing more consumers toward packaged food products such as sweet potato fries. Larger packets available through online retail stores and supermarkets offer better value and convenience to consumers, thus driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentsLeading manufacturers of sweet potato fries are Aviko B.V., Ardo, Russet House, McCain Foods, and Farm Frites.• Walker, a crisp producer in the United Kingdom, introduced its own oven-baked sweet potato crisps in 2019.• Bare Snacks, a United States-based snack company, launched baked sweet potato chips in sea salt and barbecue flavors in 2018.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9861 Increasing Demand for Healthy and Nutritious Snack OptionsConsumers are increasingly opting for sweet potato fries over traditional potato fries due to their perceived health benefits, such as higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This trend is fueled by the demand for healthier, more nutritious snack options. Manufacturers are responding with product innovations, introducing various flavors, seasonings, and shapes to meet diverse tastes.The popularity of frozen sweet potato fries is also on the rise, offering convenient home consumption. Additionally, growing environmental and sustainability concerns are prompting consumers to choose ethically sourced snacks. As health and wellness trends continue to influence choices, the sweet potato fries market is expected to expand, offering significant growth opportunities for manufacturers.Country Wise InsightsAccording to a newly published analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, East Asia is anticipated to account for 23.4% of the global sweet potato fries market share by 2034. Sweet potato fries are produced in various regions worldwide, including Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Australia. This geographical diversification has enabled the market to satisfy increasing demand while reducing reliance on specific sourcing locations.In the United States, there is a growing fondness for sweet potato-based products, such as fries. This shift is driven by a rising demand for healthier alternatives to traditional potato fries, and sweet potato fries are perfectly suited for this trend. They have become a popular choice in restaurants, cafes, and fast-food chains due to their vibrant color, unique flavor, and versatility. With an increasing focus on health and nutrition, consumers value sweet potato fries as a nutrient-rich option.Sweet potato fries, known for their vibrant orange hue and nutrient-packed profile rich in vitamins and antioxidants, are often considered a healthier choice compared to conventional potato fries. As urbanization speeds up and disposable incomes grow, there's a rising trend among people to explore diverse cuisines and experiment with various foods. Sweet potato fries perfectly align with this shift, appealing to both those concerned with health and those seeking new culinary experiences.Health-conscious individuals are increasingly choosing delicious snacks that offer clear nutritional benefits. Sweet potato fries, known for their delightful taste and health advantages, have experienced rising popularity. They can be used in diverse dishes and cuisines, making them versatile and appealing to a broad range of people. 