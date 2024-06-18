Sharps Containers Market Updates 2024 : Size, Key Drivers, and Opportunities 2021-2031

Sharps Containers Market

The sharps containers market size is estimated to reach $632.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The sharps containers market size is driven by rise in demand for catheters, saline needles, syringes, and reagents ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sharps Containers Market," the sharps containers market size was valued at $430.75 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $632.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A sharp container is a hard plastic container used to dispose scalpels, IV catheters, and other sharp medical devices in a safe manner. Medical wastes such as needles, syringes, damaged glass, blood samples, and infectious pathogens are disposed by using sharps containers. These containers are made of plastics to reduce the risk of contamination and prevent the spreading of diseases.

Based on usage, the reusable containers segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The research also discusses the single-use containers segment.

Based on container size, the 2-4 gallons segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global sharps containers market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the 4-8 gallons segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the 1-2 gallons segment.

Based on type, the multipurpose containers segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including patient room containers and phlebotomy containers.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global sharps containers market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

