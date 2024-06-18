Submit Release
Heranova Appoints Dr. Marcel van Duin as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Marcel van Duin

Renowned Expert to Drive Innovation in Women's Health Solutions

Together, we will drive the science for novel clinical therapies and products that address the pressing health and reproductive challenges faced by women and their families”
— Dr. Marcel van Duin, Chief Scientific Officer, Heranova
BOSTON, MA, US, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heranova Lifesciences Holding Ltd. ("Heranova"), a Boston-based biotech company focused on women's health, announced the appointment of Marcel van Duin, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. With decades of experience in the Women's Health and Reproductive Medicine sector, Dr. van Duin will lead the scientific advancement of Heranova's therapeutic portfolio. Prior to joining Heranova, he was the Chief Scientific Officer at Organon.

"Dr. van Duin's proven track record as a leader and innovator aligns perfectly with our commitment to improving women's health outcomes," said Penny Wan, Co-Founder & Chairwoman of Heranova. "His expertise and vision will drive the development of innovative solutions aimed at enhancing women's health and well-being."

Dr. van Duin brings invaluable senior leadership experience from esteemed organizations including Organon, Ferring, Merck, and Schering-Plough, where he delivered successful R&D strategies and product pipelines, aligning clinical and business objectives. Notably, he spearheaded the development of several groundbreaking therapies that significantly improved patient outcomes.

"I am thrilled to join Heranova and collaborate with this dedicated team," said Dr. van Duin. "Together, we will drive the science for novel clinical therapies and products that address the pressing health and reproductive challenges faced by women and their families."

Dr. van Duin obtained his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from Erasmus University Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and his MSc in Biology from Utrecht University, Netherlands. His extensive academic and industry experience positions him as a valuable asset to Heranova's mission.

About Heranova Lifesciences

Heranova Lifesciences is dedicated to developing integrated care solutions for Women's Health. The company offers internally developed and externally partnered diagnostics, drugs, and devices to address unmet needs in women's healthcare. Founded in March 2022 by serial entrepreneurs and seasoned executives with support from a world-class Scientific Advisory Board, Heranova has an established global presence with its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts.

To learn more, visit www.heranova.com.

Cory Dunn, MS, MEd
Heranova Lifesciences Holding Ltd.
+1 760-705-7464
cory.dunn@heranovalifesciences.com
