Altis Single-incision Sling: Acute Pain Explained

We believe the Altis sling polypropylene mesh is too stiff and too short and behaves like a razor in women, causing groin pain and dyspareunia.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We believe the Altis sling polypropylene mesh is too stiff and too short and behaves like a razor in women, causing groin pain and dyspareunia. There is nothing about the Coloplast 522 Study that assures that this device is not unreasonably dangerous given 23.9% persons entering the study were lost to follow up” stated Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national mid-urethral sling attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national mid-urethral sling attorney states, “The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), “Single-Incision Mini-Slings for Stress Urinary Incontinence in Women”, there remain unanswered questions about which single incision mini-sling, the Coloplast Altis or the Bard Adjust, was more responsible for the 2.5x greater risk of dyspareunia in the mini-sling group when compared with full-length mid-urethral slings.”

Read the NEJM: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2111815

Dr. Vigna explains, “Unfortunately, the internal data that compares the Coloplast Altis mini-sling to the Bard Ajust mini-sling and compares the Altis mini-sling with full-length transobturator and retropubic slings. Mini-slings have a long history of causing dyspareunia."

Dr. Vigna continues, “Dr. Moalli published a study that the mesh in the Coloplast Altis device is stiffer than that of the Boston Scientific Solyx and seems to behave differently after implantation in sheep. The Altis slings buckled after implantation in sheep at the same time the Solyx slings in sheep did not and remained flat.”

Read Dr. Pamela Moalli’s study comparing the Altis to the Solyx in sheep: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32707267/&source=gmail&ust=1714408542754000&usg=AOvVaw0BCt_bz4PI36jAIiz2ow2S

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Speaking as a lawyer, the underlying data in the 2022 New England Journal of Medicine article is important because we represent women who have complaints of groin pain and dyspareunia after implantation of the Altis sling. We want to know how this sling compares to all other slings in this big study that specifically measured these complaints.”

Dr. Vigna RED FLAP WARNING SYMPTOMS of neurological injury or the myofascial pain syndromes caused by the Altis sling:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by Atlis slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and pelvic myofascial pain. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.