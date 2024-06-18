Undocumented Migrant Suffers Fatal Heart Attack

On March 12, 2024, at approximately 6:39 a.m., Champlain Border Patrol agents responded to a call about three individuals walking on Perry Mills Road near Champlain, NY. Border Patrol agents encountered three male individuals walking on Perry Mills Road, approximately 2.5 miles southwest of the Champlain Port of Entry. Border Patrol agents reported one of the migrants stated they were citizens of Bangladesh and had crossed the border into the United States illegally. Border Patrol agents transported the three migrants to the Champlain Station, arriving there at 7:02 a.m. where they were processed and placed in a holding cell.



At approximately 7:34 a.m., Border Patrol agents responded to the holding cell because one of the migrants\was complaining of chest pains. A Border Patrol agent requested local emergency medical services (EMS) via service radio and continued to monitor the migrant. At approximately 7:46 a.m., local EMS arrived and evaluated the migrant. EMS personnel used a language support service to communicate with the migrant. While EMS personnel evaluated the migrant, his vital signs were reportedly within normal ranges, and he did not exhibit any signs of a medical issue. The migrant declined to be transported to the hospital, and EMS departed the facility at approximately 7:59 a.m.



A short time later, a Border Patrol agent observed that the migrant was in distress and subsequently collapsed. Border Patrol agents again requested EMS by service radio. A Border Patrol agent Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and another Border Patrol agent obtained an automated external defibrillator (AED) and proceeded to the holding cell. When they arrived, the migrant was slumped over on a wooden bench, had labored breathing, and was shaking. Border Patrol Agents lowered the migrant to the ground and the Border Patrol agent EMT raised the migrant’s legs to increase blood flow to his torso. The migrant soon became unresponsive, and Border Patrol Agents initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Border Patrol agents attached the AED and delivered a total of three shocks as advised by the AED.



EMS returned at approximately 8:21 a.m. and assumed medical care of the migrant. They attached a device used to assist with CPR and administered medications. At approximately 8:45 a.m., local EMS personnel transported the migrant to the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Doctors there assumed medical care of the migrant and subsequently pronounced him deceased at approximately 9:42 a.m.



The New York State Police is investigating the incident and CBP OPR is reviewing it. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General has been notified.