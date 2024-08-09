Submit Release
Semper Fly Helicopters Becomes First Female Veteran Owned Helicopter Flight School in US With New OU Partnership

Brandi Rector, CEO of Semper Fly Helicopters and Michael Sanford

I’m very excited to announce this partnership as it will open doors for future helicopter pilots that want to learn the art of flight. Thank you OU!”
— Brandi Rector, CEO, Semper Fly Helicopters
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK , UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma based helicopter company Semper Fly, recently announced a partnership with The University of Oklahoma. This historical event will enable Semper Fly to create the first female Marine veteran owned helicopter flight school in the United States.
Founded by USMC veteran Brandi Rector, Semper Fly offers premium flight services for clients. Rector was the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Oklahoma Military Distinguished Service Award For Aviation Related Achievement.

Industry Statistics/Quotes About The Flight Industry:

-There are 995 Flying Schools businesses in the US as of 2023, an increase of 4.5% from 2022.

-The number of businesses in the Flying Schools industry in the US has grown 4.5% per year on average over the five years between 2018 - 2023.

- “If we go to absolute values, almost four times more (helicopter) pilots will be needed by 2038 than are currently working.” (World Aviation Website, 2024)

Fall semester for OU starts August 19th, 2024

Semper Fly Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/semperflyhelicopters

OU Professional Pilot Program Admissions Email: admissions@ou.edu

Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com

