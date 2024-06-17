Construction begins on Eric Langton Elementary expansion in Maple Ridge

CANADA, June 17 - Students will soon have a new, seismically safer and expanded learning space as the replacement project begins at Eric Langton Elementary school.

“I’m proud that our government continues to make important investments in seismic upgrades and school expansions in B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Schools just like Eric Langton will offer safer, more spacious learning environments for years to come because of this government’s commitment to invest in growing communities.”

The Province’s $46.4 million is on top of the school district’s contribution of $2.5 million, which will create 215 additional seats and bring the school’s capacity to 680. The school will be built to LEED gold standards and will also include energy-saving measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A neighbourhood learning centre will be included in the seismic replacement and expansion project, which will be used to provide services, such as child care, and for community groups to deliver support services and programming in Maple Ridge.

“It's very exciting to be breaking ground on a brand new safer, bigger school at Eric Langton Elementary, which will be such an important addition to our community,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “Investing in growing communities like Maple Ridge shows how committed our government is to supporting students and families throughout B.C.”

Throughout the design process, the school district worked with the Katzie Nation to incorporate design elements that reflect Indigenous ways of knowing, such as the importance of storytelling, traditional ecological knowledge and local teachings, which will forge a genuine connection between the school and the land.

This project is part of the Province’s work with B.C. school districts to provide students with access to seismically safe schools. Over the past seven years, the Government of B.C. has announced seismic upgrades or replacements for 66 schools, ensuring over 35,000 more students are attending schools that are seismically safe with more than $1.6 billion from the Province.

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This has resulted in more than 25,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for schools.

“This seismically safer and expanded learning space is a key component of the government's broader strategy to ensure all students have access to secure and modern learning environments. By prioritizing safety and expansion, the government is demonstrating its dedication to investing in services that growing communities need.”

“I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education and Child Care for its significant investment in this project. This new, seismically safer facility will not only provide much-needed additional classroom spaces, but will also house a neighbourhood learning centre and a child care facility, benefiting families and children well beyond our immediate school community.”

