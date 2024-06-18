Arias Agencies

Arias Agencies: Top Workplace for a Decade and Counting

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable achievement, Arias Agencies has been voted as a top workplace by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for ten consecutive years. This accolade stands as a testament to the agency's unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic and supportive work environment, empowering its contractors, and continually striving for excellence.

Recently, the organization held its first Executive Council meeting of 2024 in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada. This gathering marked a significant milestone as it brought together a select group of top leaders from Arias Agencies to discuss the future of the organization, develop innovative strategies, and share best practices. The purpose of the Executive Council is to enable these leaders to step outside their daily office routines, allowing them to reconnect and recharge for the year ahead.

The idea behind holding the meeting in a new city each year is to gain fresh perspectives and set new goals. The Executive Council serves as a crucial platform where top leaders, chosen based on their exceptional production and growth from the previous year, come together to plan the future direction of the agency. These council members play a pivotal role in shaping ideas, insights, and solutions that impact all offices within the organization.

The 2024 executive council members include:

Simon Arias, SGA, Arias Organization

Matt Diulus, SGA Partner, Arias Organization

Justin Adams, Partner, Arias Organization

Brody Evanson, Partner, Arias Organization

Mark Bernsdorff, Vice President, Arias Organization

Joe Crivelli, Vice President, Arias Organization

Jimmy Marks, Director, Arias Organization

Jon Rindt, RGA, Arias Organization

Justin Maska, RGA, Arias Dlabik

Spencer Kozej, RGA, Arias Organization

These individuals bring a wealth of experience and vision to the table, ensuring that the strategies developed during the council meetings are both innovative and impactful.

Spiritual leadership also plays a significant role in the organization's culture, with a notable partnership with Matt Diulus. This focus on spiritual well-being underscores Arias Agencies' holistic approach to contractor development, emphasizing mental, physical, spiritual, and financial growth.

Founded over 50 years ago, the Arias Agency is a proud representative of American Income Life Insurance Company, a 100% Union Label Insurance Company. American Income Life supports labor unions and working families across America, with a Labor Advisory Board consisting of over 40 International Union Presidents and Labor Leaders. The company's dedication to supporting labor unions is evidenced by its significant annual donations to various labor causes.

The mission of Arias Agencies aligns with the broader vision of American Income Life, which is to protect blue-collar working families while creating a fun and engaging work environment. They are driven by a purpose that goes beyond business, aiming to positively impact the lives of their contractors and customers. The agency values young business athletes who are eager to make a difference in their own lives and the lives of those around them.

Arias Agencies' vision is to be the premier in-home life insurance sales company serving working families. They take pride in building long-term relationships with their customers, providing essential coverage during life's most challenging moments. The culture within the agency is one of leadership, impact, and a relentless pursuit of making a difference.

In summary, being named a top workplace for ten consecutive years by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is a significant achievement for Arias Agencies. It reflects the organization's dedication to excellence, innovation, and the holistic development of its contractors. With visionary leaders at the helm and a strong commitment to their mission and values, Arias Agencies continues to set new standards in the industry, making a lasting impact on their community and beyond.

CONTACT:

Email: info@ariasagencies.com

Contact: https://www.ariasagencies.com/contact-us/

Visit: https://www.ariasagencies.com

