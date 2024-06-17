Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,786 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Releases Statement as Federal Judge Blocks Biden Administration’s Attempt to Replace Title IX Language with Social Change Agenda

A big win in preserving student privacy and fairness for women in education.

Monday, June 17, 2024 | 05:26pm

“This is a big win for the Constitution and the people of Tennessee. We fought hard to protect our constitutional separation of powers, which ensures that the people through their elected representatives are the only authority that can make new laws. If the rule we stopped had been allowed to go into effect on August 1 as scheduled, Tennessee schools and universities would have to let boys into girls’ locker rooms and other private spaces. If the rule went into effect, our schools would have to punish teachers and students who declined to use someone’s preferred pronouns. These are profound changes to the law that the American people never agreed to. This rule was a huge overreach by federal bureaucrats, and the Court was right to stop it.”

To read a copy of the opinion, click here.

###

You just read:

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Releases Statement as Federal Judge Blocks Biden Administration’s Attempt to Replace Title IX Language with Social Change Agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more