Arizona Realtor Todd S Hall Launches Revolutionary 7 Day Listing Program to Combat Slowing Phoenix Real Estate Market
The 7 Day Listing Program is designed to create a buyer offer frenzy in any market - Hot or Cold
The beauty of this program is that it is not only the best strategy to facilitate a buyer frenzy in a strong market but it's really designed to create buyer urgency in our current down market.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd S Hall, widely recognized as the Phoenix | Scottsdale YouTube Realtor, has officially launched his groundbreaking 7 Day Listing Program. In an increasingly challenging Phoenix real estate market, Todd and his dedicated team have developed a strategy that consistently generates at least 6 and up to 20 offers and 30-100 showings within just one week, regardless of how hot or cold the current real estate market.
— Todd S Hall
Program Benefits for Sellers:
With the current Phoenix real estate market experiencing lighter-than-normal buyer activity due to escalated home prices and high interest rates, Todd’s 7 Day Listing Program offers a significant advantage for sellers. This innovative approach ensures properties receive maximum marketing exposure, buyer traffic, property feedback and instant offers counteracting the typical market slowdown.
How It Works:
During the 7 days, Todd S Hall and his team implement a high-impact marketing strategy designed to attract a large number of potential buyers. Here’s a breakdown of the process:
Investor Outreach (Monday - Friday): Todd’s team reaches out to his extensive network of investors, giving them the first opportunity to make offers on the property. Investor offers can start as low as 66% of the current as-is market value and can range up to and sometimes above market value, depending on the type of investor and the home's features, upgrades, and location.
Public Bidding (Saturday - Sunday): Once all investor offers are in, the home is held open during heavily advertised designated hours both Saturday and Sunday. This allows the general public to view and bid on the property, creating a competitive environment that maximizes the property's exposure and potential sale price.
Offer Presentation (Following Monday): All offers will be presented to the homeowner.
By leveraging his popular YouTube channel, extensive network, and advanced marketing techniques, Todd ensures that each property gets the attention it deserves. This results in a high volume of showings and multiple competitive offers, providing sellers with the best possible outcome in the shortest amount of time.
Does My Home Qualify?
Hall says his team can sell any home, regardless of size or condition, in almost any city location, as long as it is easily accessible. If you're interested, it's crucial to contact them right away. For homes in rural areas, this program might not be suitable. However, Todd's team can still provide assistance through a more traditional approach, leveraging innovative video strategies using YouTube as the primary platform. Due to high demand, it may take up to 2 months to secure a spot on their calendar, although Hall's expanding team is beginning to catch up and accommodate the growing demand.
Todd S Hall's Commitment:
"In honor of our long-standing tradition, creating unique and highly effective marketing techniques exclusive to my team here in the valley, my focus is to help sellers navigate the complexities of the Greater Phoenix and Scottsdale real estate markets with confidence," said Todd S Hall. "The 7 Day Listing Program is designed to create immediate urgency and interest, which is crucial in today's sluggish market. We deliver exceptional results for our clients, ensuring they achieve the best possible sale price in the shortest amount of time 24/7 -365."
About Todd S Hall:
Todd S Hall, known as the Phoenix | Scottsdale YouTube Realtor, is a leading real estate expert in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. With a deep understanding of the local market and a passion for helping clients achieve their real estate goals, Todd has become a trusted name in the industry. His innovative marketing strategies and commitment to excellence have set a new standard for real estate professionals.
