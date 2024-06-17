Pegasus Equity Crowdfunding Is Live On WeFunder

Pegasus, the world’s only VTOL ((Vertical Take-off and landing) and drivable flying car, announces the launch of its Regulation CF round on WeFunder.

Las Vegas, NV, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus, a company at the forefront of the flying car industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Regulation CF round on WeFunder. Investors will have the opportunity to become shareholders in the company, with investments starting as low as $300.

Pegasus is on a mission to transform urban mobility with its state-of-the-art flying car technology. As the spearheading manufacturer in the Hybrid and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle market, Pegasus integrates the agility of a supercar with the functionality of an aircraft that does not require a runway. Their flying car is designed to provide efficient, sustainable, and safe urban and regional air mobility, significantly reducing travel time and reducing urban congestion. A trip that typically takes one hour can now be completed in just 15 minutes with Pegasus.

"Our flagship products, the 'Air Ferrari' and the Pegasus Air Taxi, are set to redefine the standards of urban air mobility. We plan to establish a network of short-haul airports in 57 cities across the United States, evolving the future air travel." - Michael Yang, CEO of Pegasus.

Morgan Stanley predicts an AAM market worth 1 trillion dollars by 2040. Pegasus products are at the forefront for being ready for production and sales, and by 2030, expected to produce 900 units of the “Air Ferrari” annually, achieving potential revenues of up to USD 270 million. Additionally, Pegasus anticipates establishing three dedicated network airports with an estimated network value of as much as USD 150 million.

For more information about the Pegasus equity crowdfunding campaign, please visit our WeFunder page: https://wefunder.com/pegasus.

Jacky Yang CTO Pegasus jly (at) bepegasus.com