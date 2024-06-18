Eelam Tamil People have always considered India as a natural ally - Rudrakumaran

We Look Forward to Working with Modi's Government to Further the Cause of Peace, Justice, and Self-Determination for the Eelam Tamil People

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --In a message to Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaean, Prime Minister of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) congratulated Indian Prime Minister for his third successive victory in the Indian general elections.Rudrakumaran further said that Eelam Tamil People have always considered India as a natural ally, not only through our shared cultural heritage but also our common commitment to democratic values. We deeply appreciate the historic ties between our Peoples.He expressed hope that the relationship between India and the Eelam Tamil People will be further strengthened and elevated to new heights.He further highlighted that Modi's leadership has been instrumental in India's emergence as a leading global power, with its voice and influence being felt across the international arena.India has demonstrated its ability to shape the global agenda under your stewardship. We are confident that in your third historic term, what is now "Incredible India" will undoubtedly become "Inevitable India" on the world stage, he continued.We look forward to working with your government to further the cause of peace, justice, and self-determination for the Eelam Tamil People, and to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our Peoples, Rudrakumaran concluded in his message to Indian Prime Minister Modi.* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: pmo@tgte.orgTwitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb: www.tgte-us.org