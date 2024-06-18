Access Plus Capital Showcases Power of Contract Financing with Client Success Stories
FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Plus Capital (APC), a leading provider of financing solutions for small businesses, is hosting an event on June 20th, 2024, at 2:00 PM PST to highlight the transformative impact of contract financing on small business growth. The event, held at BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center's (BWPC) location (2201 Calaveras Street, Fresno CA 93721), will feature presentations from industry leaders and real-world success stories from local small businesses.
Unlocking Growth: The Power of Contract Financing
Contract financing bridges the gap between securing a government contract and fulfilling its requirements. It provides small businesses with the upfront working capital needed to purchase supplies, hire staff, and cover operational costs associated with the contract. This is particularly crucial for small businesses in Central California, where a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit often faces challenges accessing traditional funding sources.
"Contract financing unlocks tremendous potential for small businesses in Central California," said Tate Hill, President and CEO of Access Plus Capital. "By providing essential working capital, we empower small businesses to pursue government contracts, fostering economic growth and job creation within the region."
Expert Insights and Client Success Stories
The event will feature a panel discussion exploring the benefits of contract financing programs for small businesses. Panelists include:
•Tate Hill, President/ CEO of Access Plus Capital: Sharing his perspective on how contract financing fuels small business growth and local economy.
•Tara Lynn Gray, Director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate: Discussing CalOSBA contributions to APC, such as funding for technical assistance programs that support small businesses pursuing government contracts.
•Shantay R. Davies-Balch, CEO of BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center (BWPC): Detailing how the contract financing from APC supports the BWPC mission.
Building Partnerships and Expanding Opportunities
"We are proud to partner with Access Plus Capital to achieve our mission of improving health outcomes for every Black mama and birthing person in our community," said Shantay R. Davies-Balch, CEO & President of BWPC. "This event fosters collaboration and empowers small businesses and non-profits alike to navigate the opportunities presented by government contracts."
Tara Lynn Gray, Director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate added: “Thanks to California’s commitment to a 25 percent small business participation rate, contracts with state agencies are a significant market opportunity. We believe in supporting that opportunity with innovative capital solutions like contract financing. CalOSBA is proud that our SCALE network of small business centers supports small businesses to access the capital they need and contribute to the economic vitality of our communities."
Access Plus Capital
Access Plus Capital (APC) is a US Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution headquartered in Fresno, CA that works to eliminate economic barriers to financial success through fair and equitable community investment. APC serves Central California small businesses in a 15-county region with affordable capital and one on one coaching. To date, it has deployed over $60 million to 1,000 small businesses largely to entrepreneurs of color, start-ups and women-owned businesses.
About BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center
BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving well-being and prosperity in the Black community. From research and education to advocacy and infrastructure building, BWPC is dedicated to improving Black Maternal and Child Health outcomes, elevating the Black voice, and strengthening Black capacity.
Cherella Nicholson
