CLM Announces 2024 AGM Results

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) (“CLM” or the “Company”) reports that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2024, (the “Circular”) for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 25.42% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 14, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Against Brett Lynch 98.961% 1.039% Richard Quesnel 98.930% 1.070% Robert Bryce 99.271% 0.729% Maxime Lemieux 99.281% 0.719% Rene Bharti 93.011% 6.989%



Shareholders at the Meeting also re-approved (i) the appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, (ii) the Company’s omnibus equity compensation plan, and (iii) the share consolidation of up to 20 to 1, each as more particularly described in the Circular.

Richard Quesnel, the Company’s chief executive officer, commented: “On behalf of CLM’s board and management, I would like to express our gratitude to CLM’s shareholders for their continued support.”

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “CLM” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “Z36” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

