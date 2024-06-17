Submit Release
Happy's Crab Island Watersports Now Offers Double-Decker Pontoon Rentals

Two pontoons sailing in opposite directions across the beautiful blue sea with a majestic view of the coastline in the background.

Happy's Crab Island Watersports Announces Double-Decker Pontoon Rentals

DESTIN, FL, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy's Crab Island Watersports is excited to announce the addition of Double-Decker Pontoon Rentals to its lineup of premium watercraft options. This new offering is designed to provide guests with a unique and elevated experience on the beautiful waters of Destin, Florida, perfect for family outings, group adventures, and special celebrations.

The Double-Decker Pontoons are equipped with dual levels of spacious seating, a thrilling water slide, and ample room for sunbathing, making them the ideal choice for those looking to combine relaxation with fun-filled activities. Each pontoon is designed to accommodate up to 12 passengers, ensuring plenty of space for everyone to enjoy the day comfortably.

Setting sail from the picturesque Destin Harbor, guests can explore the stunning coastline and the renowned Crab Island. The pontoons' upper deck offers panoramic views of the emerald waters, perfect for sightseeing and capturing memorable photos. The lower deck provides easy access to the water, allowing for seamless transitions between swimming, snorkeling, and lounging.

Happy's Crab Island Watersports prioritizes your safety. All our pontoon rentals are meticulously maintained and equipped with the latest safety features. Guests will receive a comprehensive safety briefing and detailed instructions on operating the pontoon, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Happy's Crab Island Watersports values your time. That’s why we offer flexible rental durations, including half-day and full-day options, to accommodate various schedules and preferences. Whether planning a morning adventure, an afternoon escapade, or an all-day outing, the Double-Decker Pontoon Rentals cater to your needs.

For more information or to book an adventure, visit Happy's Crab Island Watersports website.

About Happy's Crab Island Watersports
Happy's Crab Island Watersports is a premier provider of water-based recreational activities in Destin, Florida. Founded with a love for the ocean and a dedication to exceptional customer service, the company offers various services, including boat rentals, guided tours, and water sports. With a team of experienced professionals and a fleet of well-maintained equipment, Happy's Crab Island Watersports ensures that every adventure is safe, enjoyable, and unforgettable.

