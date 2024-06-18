Curiosity Lab appears on Jeff Kagan Interviews: Smart City update
Jeff Kagan Interviews Brandon Barnham, Curiosity Lab at Peachtree CornersATLANTA, GA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Barnham of the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners appeared as a guest on the Jeff Kagan Interviews podcast. Curiosity Lab is a smart city developmental community which combines the minds, forward thinking, new solutions and financial backing of a growing number of companies in this important and advancing space.
Brandon Barnham is the Executive Director, Chief Technology Officer and Assistant City Manager of the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners.
After a private tour, Jeff Kagan was so impressed, he invited Brandon Barnham to be a guest on the Jeff Kagan Interviews podcast to give an update on this smart city project.
The new smart city sector is still in the very early stages of its growth and development. There are a number of smart city developments scattered around the United States and in fact, the world.
There are many smart city competitors of all sizes in many different sectors all pooling their resources building the smart city of tomorrow, today.
Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is ready to celebrate their five-year anniversary.
This edition of Jeff Kagan Interviews touches on key growth opportunities and challenges faced by players and investors in this new and constantly changing space.
Listen to this Jeff Kagan Interviews by clicking either link below.
Twitter: https://x.com/jeffkagan/status/1801660830876111025
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/video/live/urn:li:ugcPost:7207426674873774080/
Going forward, one can listen to more of these by searching for Jeff Kagan Interviews on X or Twitter, LinkedIn and Google.
If you would like to be a guest on Jeff Kagan Interviews, please send an email to discuss to jeff@jeffKAGAN.com
About Jeff Kagan
Jeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and lecturer or speaker for nearly four decades. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia and advises companies on increasing visibility in a loud, noisy and chaotic marketplace. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and technology including wireless, 5G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more.
Reach Jeff Kagan as follows:
Email: jeff@jeffKAGAN.com
Web site: www.jeffKAGAN.com
Tags: Jeff Kagan Interviews, Jeff Kagan, Curiosity Lab, Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, smart city, smart cities, private wireless, wireless, telecom, mobile, 5G, 6G, future comms, comm security, wireless analyst, telecom analyst, tech analyst, influencer, video interview, interview, influencer, wireless influencer, tech influencer, columnist
# # #
Jeff Kagan
Wireless, Telecom, Tech Analyst, Columnist and Influencer
+1 770-579-5810
jeff@jeffkagan.com