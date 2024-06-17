Mr. Thomas Brodmerkel Joins BlueStar TeleHealth Board
Vast Experience in Healthcare Gives BlueStar Additional Business Acumen and LeadershipWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar TeleHealth is proud to announce that Mr. Thomas Brodmerkel has been appointed to its Board of Directors. His inclusion supplements an already prestigious Board, which boasts a wealth of healthcare industry experience, extensive leadership positions, and business knowledge.
Mr. Brodmerkel is the President and CEO of KMA Holdings, LLC and CEO of Wave Health Technologies. He has over 25 years’ experience with large healthcare organizations and successful healthcare startups, including Chief Operating Officer at United Healthcare’s Medicare programs, President of Medicare programs of Coventry Healthcare, and Chief Strategy Officer of Matrix Health Network. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the United States Naval Academy, where he is a 1980 graduate. He is currently the Vice-Chair of the Board of CareSource, a managed care organization covering 2.1 million lives in 8 states.
BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “We are extremely excited and very proud to have Tom join our Board of Directors. His inclusion will bolster an already stellar group, and his in-depth knowledge of the healthcare business landscape will add significant weight to the company’s direction moving forward.”
Mr. Brodmerkel said: “I am delighted to be joining BlueStar Board. As a long-time believer in the power of telehealth, I hope to help BlueStar continue its mission to deliver quality telehealth services to thousands of deserving remote patients across the nation.”
About BlueStar TeleHealth
BlueStar TeleHealth specializes in delivering the final mile of telehealth services into patients' homes. Its comprehensive offerings include hardware, software, care plans, nurse monitoring, logistics, tech support, customer service, patient recruitment, onboarding, equipment management, and retrieval. This approach enables caregiving organizations to focus primarily on clinical care while BlueStar handles the complexities of delivering telehealth services. https://bluestartelehealth.com
