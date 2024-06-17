Kobiton Delivers for Mobile Developers with Support for iOS 18 Beta

Customers can now test the new Apple operating system on real devices, helping to ensure they run smoothly when iOS 18 reaches general availability in the fall

ATLANTA, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton , the mobile testing leader, announces that its mobile app testing platform now supports the beta version of iOS 18. Apple announced the new operating system at its Worldwide Developer Conference in Cupertino last week.



Kobiton’s support for iOS 18 is a big benefit to developers who want to test their apps on the new operating system ahead of its general availability in September. Its real device testing for iOS 18 beta offers unique insights beyond what emulators and simulators can provide. Testing on actual devices reveals critical data on app performance under real-world conditions, offering a thorough understanding of user experience and app reliability. Real devices provide authentic, real-time data on battery usage, CPU performance, network dynamics and latency, allowing for optimized app performance across various devices. Kobiton’s access to detailed performance metrics, including nuanced response timings, energy consumption patterns, and memory usage statistics, ensures precise and comprehensive mobile performance testing.

“Supporting the beta version of iOS 18 demonstrates our commitment to helping developers stay ahead of the curve,” said Frank Moyer, CTO at Kobiton. “Our rapid support for iOS 18 beta on iPhones ensures that developers can test their apps for compatibility early, allowing them to deliver seamless user experiences from day one of the official release.”

Kobiton currently offers access to iOS 18 beta through its public mobile device cloud. New users can take advantage of a free trial that includes 300 testing minutes and the ability to create up to five AI-generated Appium scripts.

Kobiton, which combines AI and real-device testing to help mobile developers deliver high-quality apps quicker and more cost-effectively, has supported every version of Apple’s mobile operating system since Kobiton was founded in 2016.

For more information on Kobiton’s mobile app testing platform, go here .

About Kobiton

Kobiton empowers enterprises to accelerate mobile app delivery through manual, automated, and no-code testing on real devices. Kobiton's AI-augmented mobile testing platform uniquely delivers one-hour continuous testing and integration. Founded in 2016, Kobiton is venture-backed and headquartered in Atlanta. More info at www.kobiton.com .