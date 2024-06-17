UroGen Pharma Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants

PRINCETON, N.J., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell its ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants. In connection with the proposed offering, UroGen also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total number of ordinary shares (including those underlying pre-funded warrants) offered in the public offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering. All of the ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the proposed offering will be offered by UroGen.



TD Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering. Ladenburg Thalmann is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on November 29, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846 or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, telephone: (212) 518-5548, email: GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding, among other things, UroGen’s expectations about the completion and timing of the proposed offering; UroGen’s expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares; the potential for RTGel® to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and the potential of UroGen’s sustained release technology to make local delivery more effective as compared to other treatment options. The words “expects,” “potential,” “proposed,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to UroGen’s inability, or the inability of underwriters, to satisfy the conditions to closing for the proposed offering; uncertainties associated with UroGen’s ongoing and planned clinical trials; UroGen’s RTGel® technology may not perform as expected; UroGen may not successfully develop and receive regulatory approval of any other product that incorporates RTGel® technology; the impacts of general macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, high inflation, and uncertain credit and financial markets on UroGen’s business, clinical trials, and financial position; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of UroGen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2024, and other filings UroGen makes with the SEC from time to time. The events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and UroGen’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and UroGen expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

