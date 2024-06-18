Renetta Cheston Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Influence and Impact" with Chris Voss

Renetta Cheston

MCDONOUGH, GA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Influence and Impact, featuring the inspiring insights of Renetta Cheston alongside Chris Voss and other leading professionals.

Renetta Cheston, author of "In the Garden with the Father: Understanding True Intimacy," is a beacon of resilience and empowerment. A lifetime member of the Worldwide Women’s Association, Renetta’s life story is a testament to the strength of faith, courage, and determination. As a mother, grandmother, and a versatile professional, she has recently faced life-altering events that inspired her to embrace a fresh start with renewed fervor.

Previously a thriving licensed massage therapist and holistic practitioner in Atlanta, Georgia, Renetta’s journey took an unexpected turn, compelling her to pivot and begin anew. Despite the daunting challenges, she has navigated this path with resilience and an unwavering belief in God. Renetta's advocacy for personal empowerment is evident through her blogs, where she encourages others to take control of their lives, one mindset at a time.

Renetta is a serial entrepreneur dedicated to living life on her own terms. Her journey of self-discovery has led her to uncover her true, authentic self, and she passionately encourages others to do the same. She dreams of making a global impact by organizing nonprofits in various locations, supporting women who have lost their way, and inspiring people to live authentically, free from societal constraints.

With her indomitable spirit, Renetta Cheston’s contribution to Influence and Impact is sure to inspire readers worldwide. Her story of resilience, faith, and embracing change serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and trust in God, anyone can take control of their life and pursue their dreams.

For more information, visit Life Success Results and follow Renetta on social media for updates on her latest projects and initiatives.

Connect with Renetta:

Website: https://life-success-results.com/ and https://www.therwtc.org/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renetta-cheston-bs-hcam-ms-hcam-aadp-member-30906017/

IG: @renetta_cheston

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact, inviting readers across the globe to gain from the collective wisdom of Renetta Cheston, Chris Voss, and an esteemed group of authors.