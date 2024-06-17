CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Encourages Nebraskans to Observe Flag Day

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen encouraged Nebraskans to observe Flag Day as a symbol of hope and inspiration for people in Nebraska, the United States and around the world.

“The American flag is a worldwide symbol of hope and inspiration,” said Gov. Pillen. “This day celebrates its birth and all that it represents.”

Official steps to create a national flag day observance started in 1916, with a presidential proclamation issued by Woodrow Wilson. Then in 1949 an Act of Congress designated June 14 as National Flag Day.