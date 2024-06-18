Sophros Recovery Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024
Sophros Recovery was named among the best workplaces for 2024TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophros Recovery (https://www.sophrosrecoverytampa.com/) has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list for 2024 (https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2024). Each year, Inc. conducts a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures and features them on their organization’s website for a global audience.
Sophros Recovery was created to be a welcoming space that helps equip clients across North Florida and Tampa Bay with the tools and resources they need to overcome addiction and substance abuse along their journey toward recovery. Under the guidance of its founder, Nick Padlo, and its head of clinical operations, Erin Moran, Sophros Recovery has gone to great lengths to not only attract, develop, and retain a talented team but also establish a healthy workplace for its employees and staff.
“Working at Sophros has been and continues to be a life-changing experience with a work culture that is second to none,” says a Sophros Recovery team member. “I am fully accepted professionally and personally, and I am always helped to be shaped into the absolute best version of myself in every way.”
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.
“Team is one of our core values at Sophros, and we work every day to make the experience better for our team,” says Padlo. “We will always try to ensure that Sophros feels like a family, and we will always try to make our workplace a safe haven from the challenges of our daily lives.”
“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”
About Nick Padlo, Sophros Recovery
Nick Padlo received his undergraduate degree from the United States Military Academy (West Point) and served for 5 years in the United States Army. He spent 27 months in combat operations between Afghanistan and Iraq, earning the Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge. He attended Stanford University for business school and later went on to become CEO of an Inc1000 growth company. His move into substance abuse treatment is a result of his personal battle with depression, anxiety, and substance use disorder. After getting treatment himself, Nick defined his personal mission as helping others through similarly dark times. He believes that everyone can find their way back, regain their lives, and live a life free of suffering. Sophros Recovery (https://www.sophrosrecovery.com/) was designed to be just that place, where clients across North Florida can develop a set of tools that can help them establish their own personal road to recovery.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.
