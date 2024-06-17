NEXUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CK SNACKS

Grand Rapids, Mich, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Capital Management LP (together with certain affiliates, “Nexus”), a Los Angeles-based alternative asset management firm, in partnership with CEO Jamie Colbourne and the founders, announced it has acquired Cheeze Kurls, LLC (the “Company” or “CK Snacks”), a premier manufacturer of salty snack food sold primarily through the retail and grocery channels in North America from Kilroy Partners (“Kilroy”).

“CK aligns with our extensive experience investing in food & beverage, and we look forward to supporting the Company in its next phase of growth,” said Daniel Flesh, Partner at Nexus. "We are excited to partner with the Company, its management team and its CEO, Jamie Colbourne, who has been an operating advisor to Nexus for many years. On behalf of Nexus, I would like to express my gratitude to the CK team for working with us on this transaction.”

Jamie Colbourne, CEO of CK Snacks, added, "CK has built a leading position in the snack food industry due to our ability to consistently produce innovative and high quality products for our customers. I want to thank our employees, customers and vendor partners for helping us reach this milestone in the Company’s history. I look forward to working closely with the Nexus team to facilitate the continued success and expansion of CK Snacks."

TJ Parthemer, Principal at Nexus, added “CK Snacks participates in an attractive category within food manufacturing. We look forward to working closely with management and all employees to continue building this platform.”

“We are grateful for the collective efforts of Jamie and the entire CK Snacks team in making this such a successful investment and wish Nexus the best of luck during the Company's next stage of growth,” commented Mark Hughes, Managing Partner at Kilroy.

Baker & McKenzie LLP served as legal advisor to Nexus, and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor to CK Snacks on the transaction.

About CK Snacks

CK Snacks is a leading manufacturer of private label snack food including extruded, fried and baked products as well as popcorn and party mixes. The Company has longstanding customer relationships across the retail, grocery and drugstore channels. Founded in 1964 and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, CK Snacks has an longstanding history as a reliable and innovative partner to its dedicated customer base. For more information about CK Snacks, please visit: https://www.cksnacks.com/

About Nexus Capital Management LP

Nexus is an alternative asset investment management company based in Los Angeles, California that was founded in 2013. Nexus employs a flexible investment mandate that focuses on long-term value creation by partnering with leading management teams and businesses.

For more information on Nexus, please visit www.nexuslp.com.

