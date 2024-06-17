Premier Workspaces Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Open House at Kearny Point

KEARNY, N.J., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 15th, Premier Workspaces celebrated the grand opening of its location at Kearny Point with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. This event marks a new chapter for coworking office spaces in the historic Kearny shipyard, now transformed into a state-of-the-art workplace.



Kearny Point, situated less than five miles from Manhattan and adjacent to Jersey City’s West Side, has been redeveloped by Hugo Neu to foster a dynamic, creative work environment. The site, anchored by the refurbished Building 78 (78 John Miller Way, Kearny, NJ 07032), offers loft-style customizable office spaces that attract a diverse community of creators and innovators, from craft-food artisans to tech entrepreneurs and filmmakers.

Premier Workspaces at Kearny Point provides a variety of work-place options tailored to the needs of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and businesses. The facility features ready-to-move-in private offices for one to five people, dedicated desks in open areas, and flexible hot-desking options. Additionally, meeting rooms are available for rent by the hour or day, and virtual office services are also offered.

Steve Nislick, CFO of Hugo Neu, stated, “Premier Workspaces at Kearny Point is strategically positioned to serve businesses in the region. Our mission is to offer beautiful, accessible, and fairly-priced office space that encourages collaboration and entrepreneurship.”

Building 78 boasts amenities such as free on-site parking, a dog-friendly policy, a fully equipped fitness center, an on-site bistro, and an EV charging station. The Rooftop Terrace Lounge Deck provides stunning views of lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, including iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by several notable guests, including Kearny’s Mayor Carol Jean Doyle, Linda Kraus D’Isa of the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone, Stephen Marks, Town Administrator, and Christian Bailey from the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce. Rose Palma, Premier Workspaces’ Regional Manager, and Christina Lugo, the General Manager, along with Judy Tocatlian, the General Manager of the Mt. Laurel location, were also present.

Rose Palma, Regional Manager for Premier Workspaces, shared her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to be part of the Kearny community. Our goal is to provide a flexible and shared serviced office environment where professionals and businesses can thrive.”

Christina Lugo, General Manager of Premier Workspaces at Kearny Point, added, “Our office space solutions are designed to accommodate the evolving needs of today’s professionals. We are committed to fostering a thriving community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

To schedule a tour please visit the center’s webpage, email: KPTmanager@premierworkspaces.com, or call (973) 510-0070.

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) stands as a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining a network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across states including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 144 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.5 million square feet.

