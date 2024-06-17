Lepide Secures Investment from Foresight Group to Enhance Data Security Platform Market

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lepide, a leading company in data security, announced today that it has secured its first round of investment from Foresight Group, a prominent investment firm. This investment marks a significant milestone for Lepide as it aims to disrupt the data security platform market.



Lepide has been at the forefront of providing solutions to organizations grappling with increasingly complex challenges in data security, identity security, and compliance. With this strategic investment from Foresight Group, Lepide aims to further strengthen its position in the market and expand its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Foresight Group as we embark on the next phase of our journey to grow our market share in the data security platform space," said Aidan Simister, CEO of Lepide. "We’re already profitable as a business, so we will be fully channeling this investment into rapid growth initiatives. The investment also underscores the confidence that Foresight Group has in our vision and technology and will enable us to accelerate innovation, expand our reach, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Lepide's data security platform empowers organizations to proactively detect and respond to threats, ensure compliance with regulations, and safeguard sensitive data across their IT infrastructure. By leveraging advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation, Lepide enables organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats and protect their most valuable assets.

With the backing of Foresight Group, Lepide is well-positioned to scale its operations, invest in research and development, and enhance its customer support capabilities. The company remains committed to empowering organizations of all sizes and industries to effectively protect their data and mitigate security risks.

About Lepide:

About Foresight Group:

Foresight Group is a leading independent infrastructure and private equity investment manager with over £7 billion of assets under management. Established in 1984, Foresight Group has a strong track record of investing in high-growth companies across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Media Contact:

Philip Robinson

Chief Marketing Officer

Lepide

Phil.robinson@lepide.com