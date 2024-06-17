Cheese Packaging Market is on Track to Hit USD 5.66 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Booming E-commerce and Retail Sales.
Cheese Packaging Market Size Share Scope & Overview Report 2024-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Cheese Packaging Market Trends is set to experience significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.5% according to the SNS Insider report. This is expected to drive the market value to USD 5.66 billion by 2031, a substantial increase from USD 3.69 billion in 2023”
E-commerce is booming, offering wider cheese selections and driving demand for packaging solutions that can withstand shipping. Traditional retail isn't going anywhere either, with supermarkets and convenience stores continuing to play a major role. To grab attention on crowded shelves, cheese needs eye-catching packaging. Recloseable options are a great solution, offering protection, freshness, and extended shelf life for all types of cheese, especially soft varieties.
Sustainability is a major cheese packaging trend. Consumers are increasingly eco-conscious, and regulations are pushing for recyclable materials. This means cheese packaging needs to be leak-proof, high-speed production friendly, and made from materials with minimal environmental impact. Bio-based or easily recyclable films are the future of cheese packaging. Cheese companies are taking note and expanding production. For instance, Great Lakes Cheese, a manufacturer of various cheese formats, announced a massive $185 million investment in 2021 to build a new packaging and distribution facility in Texas.
Segment Analysis
By Material: Plastic dominates in cheese packaging for now, but paper is on the rise, fueled by a growing wave of environmentally conscious consumers. Paper packaging is forecast to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2031. This surge is due in part to consumer preference for sustainable options, but also thanks to advancements in material technology. Manufacturers are innovating with paper coatings, laminates, and additives, creating paper that's both strong and grease-resistant, while meeting food safety regulations.
By Packaging Format: Trays and flow wraps dominate the cheese packaging market with a 22% share, while containers are close behind at 20%. On-the-go living propels cheese packaging growth, with convenience at the forefront. with both formats capitalizing on the trend. Prepackaged containers offer grab-and-go options for busy consumers and can even improve product quality and shelf life.
By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the leader of cheese packaging. This dominance is due to the vast variety of products and brands offered, allowing for easy comparison and selection. Convenience is key, with supermarkets providing one-stop shopping and enticing deals like multipacks and discounts. Their growing presence in urban and suburban areas further strengthens their grip on the cheese packaging market.
Recent Developments Highlighting Technological Advancements and Strategic Alliances
- Amcor announced a significant expansion of its North American printing and converting capabilities for flexible packaging in April 2024. This expansion highlights their commitment to meeting the growing demand for innovative and high-quality dairy packaging solutions.
- Mondi plc joined forces with Skånemejerier in November 2023 to develop innovative cheese packaging for ICA's Hushållsost cheese.
Europe dominates in Cheese packaging market due to a well-oiled dairy network and thriving industry.
Europe is leader in cheese packaging, holding a commanding 45% share of the global market. This dominance is fueled by several factors such as a strong cultural appreciation of cheese across Europe leading to high consumption rates, a well-established cheese packaging industry with numerous producers, and a robust infrastructure for milk production and distribution that efficiently supports both cheese making and packaging needs. The Cheese Packaging market is projected for significant growth across the globe, with Brazil leading the charge in Latin America and India boasting the highest CAGR in East Asia. The United States holds a dominant position in North America, fueled by high dairy consumption, a growing demand for cheese-heavy convenience foods, and a focus on innovative packaging solutions. This dominance is likely to continue as the US market embraces trends like modified atmosphere packaging to meet consumer demand for cheese variety and extended shelf life.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
Berry Global Inc, Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, ProAmpac, Arla Foods, Mondi, Stora enso, Lactalis International, Britannia Industries
Key Takeaways
- Cheese packaging is undergoing a sustainability revolution, driven by consumer demand for eco-friendly and recyclable materials.
- Europe is the global leader in cheese packaging, followed by North America driven by the US market and Latin America with Brazil leading the charge.
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate cheese packaging sales due to their vast product selection and convenient shopping experience.
- The cheese packaging market presents opportunities for companies that can develop and provide, innovative and convenient cheese packaging formats that cater to on-the-go consumption needs.
