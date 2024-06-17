The Compostable Food Service Packaging Market Size Share, Trends and Expected to Reach USD 27.29 Billion by 2031
Compostable Food Service Packaging Market Size Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Compostable Food Service Packaging Market Trends is on track for significant growth, according to the SNS Insider report. Projecting a CAGR of 4.8%, with market size USD 18.75 billion in 2023 and expected to reach a value of USD 27.29 billion by 2031”
The global compostable foodservice packaging market is on a fast track to growth, with sales expected to surge over the next decade. Fueled by consumer and government demand for sustainable practices, the top 3 countries likely North America, Europe, and potentially China are projected to hold around 40-42% market share. This growth is driven by a thriving restaurant industry, particularly the non-chain segment which is expected to remain the leader at 28% market share.
Government regulations banning single-use plastics and promoting sustainability are generating a lucrative market opportunity, with an estimated USD 11.3 billion in incremental growth potential. Made from eco-friendly materials like wood pulp, bagasse, paper & paperboard, and bio-plastics, compostable foodservice packaging offers a solution to environmental concerns about traditional plastic packaging. Rising awareness of plastic's negative impact is pushing restaurants, hotels, and other establishments to adopt these eco-friendly alternatives further accelerating market growth. The booming e-commerce sector and increasing online food orders are expected to add fuel to the fire, propelling compostable foodservice packaging sales even higher.
Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4149
Segment Analysis
Paper and Paperboard is the preferred materials for Compostable Foodservice Packaging
The paper & paperboard category holds dominant position in compostable foodservice packaging. This dominance is driven by a global preference for eco-friendly options and a shift by manufacturers towards sustainable materials. Paper & paperboard's recyclability, abundance, and suitability for both hot and cold food make it a popular choice. While bagasse & seaweed packaging is gaining traction, paper & paperboard remains the king of compostable foodservice solutions.
Compostable Food Service Packaging Market KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Material
- Plastic
- Paper
- Bagasse & Seaweed
By Packaging Type
- Bowls
- Cutlery
- Plates
- Cups
- Trays
- Clamshell
- Pouches & Sachets
- Others
By End Use
- Chain Café
- Non-Chain Café
- Chain Restaurants
- Non-Chain Restaurants
- Independent Sellers
- Delivery Catering
- Others
Compostable Cups Lead the Foodservice Packaging Charge
Compostable cups are the leaders of Compostable foodservice packaging, holding a projected 26% market share by 2031. This popularity is fueled by ever-growing love for coffee and hot drinks on the go, with cafes and kiosks leading the charge. Even households and quick-service restaurants are swapping out plastic for compostable cups, further solidifying their dominance in the eco-friendly foodservice packaging scene.
By end use, the market is segmented into Chain Café, Non-Chain Café, Chain Restaurants, Non-Chain Restaurants, Independent Sellers, Delivery Catering and Others. With Chain cafes, non-chain cafes, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are likely to be significant contributors to the growth of compostable foodservice packaging due to their high beverage consumption and increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices.
A Spotlight on Recent Advancements in Compostable Foodservice Packaging
- PepsiCo opens a new Greenhouse Learning Center on December 21st, 2023, to fast-track the creation of sustainable packaging solutions for Frito-Lay and Quaker brands.
- Seeking to expand its European reach, Stora Enso acquired Dutch packaging company De Jong Packaging Group in January 2023.
North America leads the compostable foodservice packaging market, fueled by surging consumer demand for sustainable options in USA.
North America holds dominance in the compostable foodservice packaging market, with 38% share. This dominance is fueled by growing environmental awareness and a rising demand for sustainable options. The US market is particularly strong, driven by a preference for eco-friendly packaging and a booming foodservice industry. The USA Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates the foodservice sector alone was worth a staggering USD 2.12 trillion, and this continued growth is expected to fuel demand for compostable packaging solutions. Additionally, stricter government regulations against plastic packaging are creating a lucrative market for compostable alternatives in the US for the foreseeable future. Germany emerges as a major force in compostable food service packaging. Their eco-conscious consumers and strict regulations on plastic are driving the switch to sustainable options. Restaurants and cafes are embracing compostable packaging to attract environmentally friendly customers and stay compliant with regulations, propelling market growth in the coming decade.
India's Foodservice Industry embraces Compostable Packaging. With a rapidly growing population, changing lifestyles, and more disposable income, restaurants and cafes are popping up everywhere. The National Restaurant Association of India estimates there are over 5 lakh restaurants, valued at USD 4 billion. As these eateries prioritize eco-friendly options, the demand for compostable foodservice packaging in India is poised for significant growth.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Mondi Group
- Berry Global Group
- Biopac
- Fabrical
- Smurfit Kappa Group plc
- Westrock Company
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Clear Water Paper Corporation
- Ultra Green Packaging Inc
- Georgia Pacific LLC
Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Compostable Food Service Packaging Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4149
Key Takeaways
- Growing environmental awareness is fueling a surge in demand for sustainable practices among consumers, restaurants, cafes, and hotels.
- North America likely led by the US is expected to hold a dominant 40-42% market share by 2031, followed by Europe and potentially China.
- Paper & paperboard is the most popular choice due to its eco-friendliness, recyclability, and suitability for various food temperatures.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Compostable Food Service Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material
9.Compostable Food Service Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging Type
10.Compostable Food Service Packaging Market Segmentation, By End Use
11.Regional Analysis
12.Company Profiles
13.Competitive Landscape
14.Conclusion
Continue....
Purchase the Latest Version of this Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4149
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com