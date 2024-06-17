Westport’s Cheers for Charity Seeks to Fill a Gap for Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City

The Westport Entertainment District - Where the Locals Go Since 1833 KC's Westport Cheers for Charity 2024

The 9-day event raises awareness and donations toward getting more mentors for children

Westport's Cheers for Charity event raises a glass to Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Kansas City with some of the specialty cocktails' proceeds at participating establishments going to the charity.” — Lexie Boyd, Westport Special Events Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic Westport District will host Cheers for Charity from June 22 to June 30, leveraging its bustling nightlife and social gatherings to address the need for mentors at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City. With 266 children on a waiting list, the nine-day event aims to raise awareness and donations to help bridge the mentorship gap.

Attracting over 20,000 visitors each weekend, along with weekday crowds, Westport offers a vibrant mix of dining, entertainment, shopping, and nightlife. Lexie Boyd, Westport Event Manager, expressed enthusiasm for supporting the charity, noting, “Many people Westport attracts to work, live, or play in the district are especially caring and welcoming. We hope that through our Cheers for Charity event, they’ll learn of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ needs and volunteer or make their cocktail choice an act of kindness by choosing one of the specialty cocktails at participating establishments. These cocktails contribute toward this remarkable cause.”

Milca Aguirre, a mentor (Big) with Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City, highlighted the significant impact of these mentorships, including improved grades, increased self-esteem, and higher graduation rates for the children involved. Currently, 1,034 children in the Kansas City metro area have been paired with mentors, demonstrating the program's appeal. Aguirre added, "Westport's young adult crowd is especially fitting to find Bigs for the children and youth seeking guidance, as the children particularly respond to individuals closer to their age."

Specialty cocktails purchased at participating venues during Cheers for Charity will contribute a dollar toward Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City. The event features various festivities over the nine days, including Westport Wednesday on June 26, where local businesses offer special deals and fun activities. and Char Bar’s Whiskey Tango Fridays has a DJ spinning country favorites and a quirky raffle involving chickens picking the winners by pooping on numbers.

The community is encouraged to come to Westport, raise a glass, and make a difference while enjoying the festivities. Cheers for Charity has ten featured cocktails at participating Westport businesses.

• Atomic Cowboy Co: www.theatomiccowboy.com, serving Sparkling Basil Lemonade

• Beer Kitchen: www.beerkitchenkc.com, serving ‘Don’t Tell Mom’

• Char Bar: www.charbarbbq.com, serving the Peach Dream

• Green Room Burgers and Beer: www.facebook.com/greenroomkc, serving the Coco Motto

• Harpo’s: www.harposkc.com/#where-are-you, serving the Transfusion Cocktail

• Harry’s Bar and Tables: www.harrysbarandtables.com, serving a Tito’s Strawberry Cooler

• Kelly’s Westport Inn: www.kellyswestportinn.com, serving a Tito’s Moscow Mule

• Taco Naco: www.taconacokc.com, serving the Rosita

• Tin Roof: www.tinroofkansascity.com, serving Tito’s Tea

• Westport Bar & Rec: https://www.barreckc.com/, serving White Tea Shots

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. For more information, visit westportkcmo.com, and Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.