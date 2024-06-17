Ventilated Seats Market to Reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2031 Driven by Electric Vehicle Boom
Ventilated Seats Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2024 to 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ventilated Seats Market Size was valued at USD 9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Drivers
Our warming planet is creating a demand for cooler car interiors. Ventilated seats combat this by circulating air through perforations in the seat material, whisking away sweat and keeping passengers comfortable. Drivers are increasingly prioritizing in-car comfort. Ventilated seats provide a more pleasant driving experience, especially on long journeys or in hot climates. This focus on comfort extends beyond temperature, with ventilated seats often integrated into luxury features like power-adjustable seats and lumbar support. The rising popularity of luxury and premium vehicles is a boon for the ventilated seat market. These high-end cars often come standard with ventilated seats, making them an aspirational feature for many drivers. As car manufacturers’ offer ventilated seats in more mid-range and even entry-level vehicles, the market is poised for further expansion. This trend is particularly strong in regions like India, where the popularity of SUVs is driving demand for feature-rich vehicles at accessible price points.
Segment Analysis
By Vehicle Type
Passenger cars, including sedans and luxury models, dominate the market due to their widespread popularity. The fastest growing segment is heavy commercial vehicles. This surge is driven by the increasing use of large trucks for long-haul freight. As drivers in these vehicles spend extended periods behind the wheel, comfort becomes a priority. Ventilated seats offer a significant improvement by circulating air and preventing sweat build-up, leading to a more pleasant driving experience for long journeys. This trend highlights a shift towards prioritizing driver comfort even in commercial vehicles.
By Propulsion Type
The ventilated seat market can be divided into two main segments based on vehicle propulsion internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs). While EVs currently hold the larger market share due to the focus on comfort features in these often premium vehicles, ICE vehicles are experiencing the fastest growth. As electric vehicles become more mainstream, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating ventilated seats to enhance their appeal. Secondly, stricter government regulations on emissions are pushing carmakers to improve the fuel efficiency of ICE vehicles. One way to achieve this is by reducing weight, and ventilated seats, being lighter than heated seats, are becoming a more attractive option.
Economic consequences of Russia-Ukraine conflict and crisis.
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains, particularly for raw materials like leather and synthetic fabrics used in seat construction. Sanctions and logistical challenges have made it difficult to source these materials from the region, leading to potential shortages and price hikes. This in turn increases the cost of producing both electric and ICE vehicles, potentially leading to car manufacturers cutting corners on comfort features like ventilated seats to maintain profit margins. Rising inflation and potential recessions may force consumers to prioritize necessities over discretionary spending on luxury car features like ventilated seats. This could dampen demand, especially in regions heavily reliant on car exports. As the focus on fuel efficiency intensifies due to the energy crisis, ventilated seats might become a more attractive option for carmakers compared to heavier heated seats. They could offer a way to maintain comfort features while reducing overall vehicle weight.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the ventilated seat market due to a growing car industry, particularly in China and India. Despite pandemic slowdowns, these countries benefit from low production costs, leading to a surge in vehicle manufacturing. Government incentives like tax cuts in China further stimulate car sales. Growth in car production, especially in mid-range and entry-level vehicles, presents a significant opportunity for the ventilated seat market. Major automakers like Ford, Hyundai, and Chevrolet are now incorporating ventilated seats into these more affordable models, expanding the potential customer base in the region. While luxury cars traditionally offered this feature, its increasing presence in mid-segment vehicles is expected to be a key driver for market growth in Asia-Pacific.
Important Takeaways from the Market Ventilated Seats Market
Understands the strategies of major automakers incorporating ventilated seats into mid-range vehicles, allowing companies to develop competitive offerings.
Identifies potential opportunities, such as the growing demand for lightweight features due to fuel efficiency concerns, allowing companies to innovate and differentiate themselves.
Provides insights into supply chain disruptions and potential material shortages, enabling companies to source materials effectively and manage costs.
Top Key Players of Ventilated Seats Market
-Continental AG (Germany)
-Ford
-Lear Corporation (US)
-Adient plc (US)
-Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)
-Magna International Inc. (Canada)
-Gentherm (US)
-Dura Automotive Systems (US)
-Ebm Papst Group (Germany)
-NHK Spring CO. Ltd (Japan)
-Faurecia SA (France)
-Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH &Co., (Germany)
-Dura Automotive Systems (US)
-TS Tech Co., Ltd (Japan)
Recent Development
In March 2022, Faurecia, a major automotive supplier, inaugurated its Technology & Customer Center to focus on innovation in this area. This move signals their intent to stay ahead of the curve.
Established companies like Toyota Boshoku are focusing on premium offerings. Their ventilated seats and door trims, featured in the January 2022 launch of the Lexus LX, showcase this approach.
Lear Corporation is expanding its reach through acquisitions. In October 2021, they acquired Kongsberg Automotive's Interior Comfort Systems business unit, solidifying their position in the market.
