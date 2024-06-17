EchoNous Announces Sale of 157 Units of Kosmos Ultrasound Technology to Madrid’s Primary Care System

MADRID, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoNous, a leader in AI-enabled point-of-care ultrasound systems (POCUS), is excited to announce the installation of 157 Kosmos units in more than 150 primary care centers across Madrid, Spain. Known for its portability and user-friendly design, the handheld Kosmos system simplifies access to diagnostic-grade ultrasound imaging, allowing users of almost all experience levels to perform accurate ultrasound assessments.



The installation is part of Spain’s ongoing initiative to expand the capabilities of its primary care centers and reduce congestion in its hospital system. Traditionally, Spanish citizens have relied on hospitals to undergo ultrasound examinations, from standard check-ups to emergency care. As a result, many hospitals have become severely overcrowded, often forcing new patients to wait several months for ultrasound examinations, which are required for accurate diagnoses of myriad conditions.

By empowering primary care physicians with Kosmos, Madrid’s healthcare system aims to make primary care centers the first stop for patients requiring ultrasound examinations, removing pressure from the hospital system. Kosmos offers numerous advanced features, including AI-driven anatomical labeling, precise view identification, and essential cardiac function calculations such as ejection fraction and stroke volume. These features enable the user to quickly examine the patient and determine whether a hospital visit is necessary.

From an operational standpoint, administering ultrasound examinations as early as possible stands to add a new level of efficiency to Madrid’s healthcare system. Patients who are confirmed healthy will be diverted from hospitals while patients who require further investigation will face fewer delays between vital examinations.

“Kosmos super-portable equipment helps family physicians perform ultrasounds with remarkable simplicity and accuracy while bringing innocuous diagnostic imaging tests directly to the patient’s point of care,” said a Madrid physician involved in the Kosmos rollout. “Overall, this type of equipment brilliantly supports the core objectives of introducing ultrasounds to Madrid’s primary care space: increasing the capabilities of first responders, reducing unnecessary patient referrals, and optimizing care for people who actually need hospital service.”

The implementation of Kosmos positions Spain and the city of Madrid as a leader in the global shift towards the use of portable ultrasound imaging, potentially inspiring other cities and countries to follow suit. In addition to expanding access to ultrasound services, the technology provides AI-driven guidance to assist each user’s formal ultrasound training.

“At EchoNous, our vision is not only to put Kosmos in the hands of more health care professionals, from doctors to nurses to first responders, but also to shorten the path of becoming proficient with ultrasound technology,” said Graham Cox, CEO of EchoNous. “This partnership is going to bring advanced diagnostic capabilities to millions of people and help primary care physicians provide more services to their communities, redefining the concept of primary care as we know it.”

About EchoNous:

Based in Redmond, Washington, EchoNous is reshaping the landscape of point-of-care ultrasound. By fusing unparalleled ultrasound performance with industry-leading AI, EchoNous provides clinicians with rapid, accurate insights, improving patient outcomes across healthcare environments. For more information, visit www.echonous.com .

