Executive Vice-President Šefčovič and Commissioners Sinkevičius and Hoekstra participate in the EU-China High Level Climate and Environment Dialogue

Tomorrow, Executive Vice-President Šefčovič will co-chair the Fifth EU-China High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue (HECD) in Brussels, with the participation of Commissioners Sinkevičius and Hoekstra. The HECD is a key platform to enhance bilateral cooperation between the EU and China on domestic and international policies.

After opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Šefčovič and the Chinese co-chair, Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang, the Dialogue will feature two dedicated policy sessions. The first session, with the participation of Commissioner Hoekstra, will cover the state of play of domestic climate policies, the forthcoming COP29 UN Climate Conference, and bilateral cooperation on climate policies in support of the Paris Agreement and the clean energy transition.

The second policy session, with the participation of Commissioner Sinkevičius, will address global and regional environmental challenges, including the implementation of the COP15 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, as well as bilateral cooperation on water, circular economy and plastic pollution.

